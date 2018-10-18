LEAGUE CITY
This November’s League City election looks different than many in recent history, several of the candidates said.
Politics in recent years were dominated by political infighting and accusations, but much of that changed after Hurricane Harvey, said Nick Long, the incumbent running for the Position 7 spot.
“Post-hurricane, we all sort of took a step back and focused on what is important,” Long said.
That’s not to say there aren’t differences among the candidates. The city’s three contested council races feature seven total candidates — including political newcomers and longtime residents.
But both residents and political challengers in Galveston County’s biggest city are focused on the same topics, such as drainage and traffic, among others, said Ange Mertens, who is challenging Long.
“It’s the main focus because everyone is terrified,” Mertens said.
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of League City, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes.
About 8,000 homes in League City flooded during the storm, city officials said.
City officials estimate the total cost of making improvements for six of the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods could be anywhere from $60 million to $80 million.
For a city with a total budget of about $207.9 million, that’s a hefty investment to take on, officials said.
But while each of the candidates agreed that drainage is important, they said there were different ways to approach fixing the issues.
In addition to the Position 7 race, former council member Andy Mann and newcomer and educator Traci Jacobs are running for Position 1, while Chad Tressler, an engineer, Silvio Vincenzo, a mortgage banker, and Chris Gross, a teacher, are running for Position 6.
DRAINAGE SOLUTIONS
Divide the drainage issues into two separate categories, local and regional, Tressler said.
City officials and council must deal with the smaller local issues quickly, while taking a leadership role and advocating for state action, Tressler said.
“I’m just not sure we have the money to knock out a plan to prevent 800-year flood events,” Gross said. “Realistically, I think we’re looking at stopping a 100-year to a 300-year flood event.”
Vincenzo, meanwhile, advocated for a piece-by-piece solution to drainage problems.
“You can fix portions of the problem as you go along,” Vincenzo said. “A lot of the subdivisions still have little drainage problems, but Harvey was a catastrophic and unfortunate set of circumstances. The next storm won’t be as bad. So, you have to look at everything before you spend a lot of money on it.”
BEING PROACTIVE
More than anything, whoever is elected must be proactive when it comes to addressing the city’s issues, Jacobs said.
“Are we taking proactive measures to make sure the right infrastructure is in place as the city is growing?” Jacobs said.
The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But, only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show that, once fully developed, the population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
As a four-year resident of League City’s growing west side, Jacobs would bring a new perspective to the council, she said.
“They say I’m a newcomer, and that’s very true,” she said. “But that means I’m not supported by any interest groups and don’t have entanglements in party politics.”
TRAFFIC
Jacobs’ opponent, Mann, is one of several candidates campaigning on traffic. Mann previously served on the council and said that experience will help him.
“Since I’ve worked on them before, I have a good feel for how to push them along this time,” Mann said. “I’ll be a lot more effective.”
Jacobs agreed that traffic is a major issue, citing her residence on the west side of the city and her experience in a quickly growing school district as reasons she’d be able to pursue those issues.
POLITICAL CLIMATE
While residents might expect a tempestuous political climate in League City, candidates are now focused on the issues, Mertens said.
“I would have never considered running for council before,” Mertens said.
Many of the other candidates agreed that the conditions were much-improved.
“I’d really like to hammer home the cordiality of this election,” Mann said. “That should be rewarded and emphasized. That’s how you change a culture.”
