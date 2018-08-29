The Johnny Mitchell Branch of the Boys & Girls Club in Galveston has been awarded money from the Justin J. Watt Foundation to help paint the club's exterior and replace signs.

The foundation granted over $1 million dollars to help refurbish and renovate damaged clubs in Harvey-affected communities.

Funds from this grant also will help six other Boys & Girls Clubs across the region in Harris and Wharton counties.

For information, visit http://bgcgh.org/donate or http://jjwfoundation.org.

 — Angela Wilson

