The Johnny Mitchell Branch of the Boys & Girls Club in Galveston has been awarded money from the Justin J. Watt Foundation to help paint the club's exterior and replace signs.
The foundation granted over $1 million dollars to help refurbish and renovate damaged clubs in Harvey-affected communities.
Funds from this grant also will help six other Boys & Girls Clubs across the region in Harris and Wharton counties.
For information, visit http://bgcgh.org/donate or http://jjwfoundation.org.
— Angela Wilson
