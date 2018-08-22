Some parents are upset students at La Marque primary and elementary schools will have to choose between a sandwich or a prepackaged meal for lunch until the campus’ shared kitchen is ready next week, Texas City school district officials said.
The two schools, which were moved to a temporary campus on Magnolia Drive in La Marque after flooding from Hurricane Harvey destroyed the permanent elementary and primary campuses, have been offering students the choice since school started Monday, Texas City Director of Communications Melissa Tortorici said. Hot lunches will be available starting next week after construction of the temporary campus’ new kitchen is finished.
“The kitchen wasn’t ready to roll for the first week of school,” Tortorici said.
The lunches and the delay with the kitchen upset some parents this week, who took to social media to complain and brought attention to the fact that other schools in the district still were providing hot lunches for students.
“Most of the children at these schools are low-income,” said Shayna Bell, whose nephew goes to La Marque Primary School. “The children depend on those meals, and some of them don’t get meals at home. They’re not being treated fair across the district and a lot of parents did not know this was going on. They were told the kids would be getting hot meals.”
— Aaron West
