Mayes Middleton, the Republican candidate for the Texas House District 23 in this year’s mid-term election, will far and away be the clear winner in the race to raise money during this campaign cycle.
Tuesday marked the deadline for candidates to submit campaign finance reports to the Texas Ethics Commission before the November election.
As he has at almost every stage in his campaign, Middleton reported fundraising totals that far surpass other candidates.
Over the past three months, Middleton has raised $248,564.24 and spent $183,308.92, according to the campaign finance report. He had $145,904.13 on hand.
The biggest contributor to Middleton’s campaign has been Middleton himself. In August, he gave himself a personal contribution of $200,000, and contributed another $25,000 to himself through the Middleton Oil Company, of which he is president.
About 90 percent of the contributions Middleton reported came from his personal funds.
Even removing his own money, Middleton was the only candidate to report any significant fundraising for local legislative seats
Amanda Jamrok, the Democratic candidate for House District 23, reported raising $320 over the past six months. Lawrence Johnson, a Libertarian candidate for the 23rd District, had not filed finance reports as of Wednesday.
In the race for House District 24, which covers northern and western parts of Galveston County, incumbent Greg Bonnen reported he neither raised nor spent any money. John Phelps, his Democratic opponent, raised $125. Richard Illyes, another Libertarian, raised $0, according to the report.
Candidates running for federal office have another week before they must file their final campaign finance reports. But indications so far are that Republicans have similarly out-raised their Democratic opponents.
In July, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber‘s campaign reported raising $181,225 during the current election cycle, raising the campaign’s cash on hand to $451,254. Adrienne Bell, his Democratic opponent, raised about $104,908 through July, and had about $6,135 cash on hand.
WATER BILL HAS GALVESTON CONSEQUENCES
An infrastructure bill the U.S. Senate passed Wednesday includes some money for Galveston-area projects.
The America’s Water Infrastructure Act passed the Senate in a 99-1 vote and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.
The bill authorizes $6 billion, some of which is earmarked for coastal barrier projects — walls and levees — in counties north and south of Galveston County. The bill also provides money to dredge the Galveston Ship Channel. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had announced those projects in July.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz lauded the bill in a news release.
“I know first-hand the economic impact these ports have to their local communities,” Cruz said. “I take seriously my responsibility to work with Texas port communities and job creators to ensure they remain a strong economic engine for our state and our country.”
Not everyone was happy with the bill, however.
On Tuesday, before the Senate’s vote, the Heritage Foundation, the conservative D.C. think tank, called the infrastructure bill a “flood of failure,” partially because the bill funds some new projects while failing to address a backlog of projects that had previously been authorized.
NOTEBOOK
Quinnipiac University plans to release another poll today on the U.S. Senate race between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke. A New York Times poll released Tuesday gave Cruz a 9 point lead. ... State Reps. Dan Flynn, Dan Huberty and Greg Bonnen will be in Galveston today to meet with city and police officials about Galveston’s ongoing pension fight. ... Early voting begins on Oct. 22. Election Day is Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.