Ten years after Hurricane Ike flooded most of Galveston’s public housing, the final phase of a rebuilding plan is in question as local agencies and housing advocates disagree about the details.
Contractors with the Texas General Land Office have completed or started construction on 89 units from the first phase of 97 scattered-site housing, which are among 287 scattered-sites planned in the city.
“Of those starts, 52 units are occupied,” Director of Real Estate and Development Deyna Sims said. “Thirty-seven are in some stage of the construction process, whether it’s permitting, whether it’s waiting on inspections from the city.”
The reconstruction of public housing units sparked significant controversy in Galveston after Hurricane Ike. In 2012, Galveston voters elected a bloc to the city council opposed to rebuilding public housing on the island. The state and federal government ultimately forced the city to accept a plan that included the 287 scattered sites or forfeit more than $100 million in disaster recovery money.
The housing authority’s new plan for the scattered-site units also is generating controversy, this time from low-income housing advocates.
Submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in May, the proposal calls for 100 units north of Broadway, 100 units south of Broadway and another 87 in yet-to-be-determined locations. The proposal is still conceptual, Sims said.
Proponents of scattered site housing advocate for the practice because they say it de-concentrates poverty. The 100 units north of Broadway would concentrate too many homes in an economically disadvantaged area prone to flooding, said John Henneberger, co-director of Texas Low Income Housing Information Service.
“The placement of the houses is particularly problematic,” Henneberger said. “The city of Galveston and the Galveston Housing Authority has long segregated affordable housing north of Broadway.”
The city’s efforts to revitalize the north side of Broadway would open the area to more public housing, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“It’d be a real asset to Galveston,” Yarbrough said. “It ties in with our redevelopment effort and public investment in the north of Broadway.”
In June, the housing authority also submitted an amended proposal to construct 50 of those units in Texas City.
The Texas City Housing Authority approached the Galveston agency with the proposal.
“We have the plans in place but we don’t have funding,” Texas City Executive Director George Fuller said. “We reached out to them because we have the project lined out.”
The units would be apartment-style or town home units on Sixth Street, Fuller said.
Building housing units off the island has been another point of contention between Galveston leaders and the housing advocates.
“We are not willing to accept and would vigorously oppose the plan that the GHA has put on the table,” Henneberger said.
Putting some of the units in Texas City would violate a one-for-one replacement mandate spelled out in a 2010 agreement, Henneberger said. The argument has come up before when a previous housing authority board advocated for tenant-based vouchers, in which low-income people can take the voucher and find their own housing. Opponents of this proposal said it would run voucher-holders off the island.
The arguments led to the federal government threatening to pull the city’s disaster aid money and resulted in a 2012 plan for a combination of mixed-income and scattered-site units.
Until the federal government makes a decision on the housing authority’s proposal, any details about the remaining 287 units remain in limbo, a land office spokeswoman said.
The units could be scattered site or a mix of multifamily and scattered-site houses, Heather Lagrone, deputy director for community development and revitalization, said. The units will likely not be concentrated in one area, she said.
“There are issues related to space frankly because it is an island,” Lagrone said. “There’s not enough real estate to do another huge unit.”
Cost also is unknown for now, she said.
The federal government provided project-based vouchers for developers to build and operate the 97 units, an option that won’t be available for the remaining 287, Lagrone said.
The housing authority already completed some units with construction of two mixed-income sites before starting the scattered-site program.
Both land office and Galveston Housing Authority spokespeople remained uncertain of when the federal government will comment on the May proposal.
