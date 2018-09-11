The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5400 and Texas City Police Department were two of many groups to host ceremonies in honor of the fallen and first responders in the 9/11 attacks. It has been 17 years since the attacks and many Americans remember the day as if it were yesterday.
— Kelsey Walling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.