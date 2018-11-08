After voters Tuesday approved a $162.5 million bond for new construction at College of the Mainland, President Warren Nichols will appear before the board of trustees Monday to begin moving three major construction projects forward.
“On the agenda is getting the board’s approval to move forward to hire a project manager,” Nichols said. “We’ll also create a recommendation for our architecture and engineering firm, PBK, to begin work on the new Student Success building, plus authority to continue work on the science and technology building.”
The Student Success building will replace the college’s existing administration building, a one-story structure that flooded in September and sustained major damage to floors and walls throughout.
“If you walked through the building, you’d see that all the carpeting has been ripped off,” Nichols said. “We’re literally walking on cardboard throughout this whole building. Part of the building is condemned. We’re in less than ideal working conditions.”
In the interim, while waiting for the new building to be completed, the college’s administrative offices will move to the newly remodeled Student Center on campus, but not until late February or March.
“We’ll be registering students in January and February and we want to get through that before we attempt moving,” said Ruth Rendon, communications officer and director of marketing and public relations at the college.
Before the bond passed, Nichols and the board discussed how much work they were going to do to the existing building to make it workable, but with the passing of the bond, moving up construction of the Student Success building, which will house all administrative offices, has been identified as a priority.
The plan, if approved, is to work simultaneously on the student success building and a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics/Allied Health building — classrooms and offices for programs in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, plus an expanded nursing program and classes in other medical technologies.
If all goes as planned, those two buildings could be completed by January 2021. Construction on a third building, one to house industrial careers programs, will begin when the first two buildings are about half completed, officials said.
“People here, myself included, are anxious to break ground and watch the process develop,” Nichols said. “It’s kind of like waiting for Christmas Day; it feels like it’ll never get here.”
During the wait, however, there will be plenty of work developing new academic programs that will be housed in the new buildings, Nichols said.
“There’s nothing easy about it,” he said. “Even though the classroom space won’t be available until 2021, it literally will take a year-and-a-half to get those programs set up.”
All new programs have to be approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the college will have to secure licenses and accreditation by respective organizations for each area of study, facilities will have to be inspected to determine whether they meet licensing requirements, faculty will be developing curriculum to meet accreditation standards and new faculty will be recruited.
PBK architects and engineers will be on hand at Monday’s meeting with models, drawings and presentations about the entire three-building project and to answer questions. The Houston-based firm has worked with College of the Mainland trustees since 2016 on a facilities master plan and had a $1.5 million contract with the college to consult on the bond initiative.
There likely will be a special called board meeting on Nov. 19, to fulfill the formality of accepting official election results from the Galveston County Election Commission, Nichols said. The regular board meeting on Monday will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the college’s Conference Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.