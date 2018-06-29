GALVESTON
Just who’s to blame for allowing the theft of $500,000 from the county is a question Galveston County commissioners hope an outside investigator might be able to answer.
Commissioners on Friday met in an executive session to discuss the stunning theft of money in early June that was earmarked to pay League City-based Lucas Construction for roadwork and the possibility of hiring an outside investigator.
After the meeting, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he intended to propose hiring someone in coming weeks.
“We want someone to come in here that does not have an alignment other than the commissioners court,” Henry said.
County officials admitted June 4 they had sent a $525,282.39 electronic payment to a bank account that was controlled by a scammer. The person who received the money had managed to trick some county employees into changing the county’s direct deposit information about Lucas Construction.
The scammer communicated by email and presented a document with a forged or stolen signature to trick the county into changing the information, officials said.
The scammer was at the same time posing as a county employee to the contractor, and sending emails promising that payments were delayed, but on their way, officials said.
It wasn’t until two weeks after county commissioners voted to approve the payment that the company and county officials spoke in person, and determined the money had been stolen.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft. No arrests had been made as of Friday.
In addition to the criminal investigation, the county is conducting an internal review about what procedures might not have been followed, or might not have existed at all, that led to the money being lost.
The responsibility for making an electronic payment lies with multiple departments, including the county treasurer, county purchasing office and the county auditor, officials have said.
Henry has said he was frustrated about how accountability was being handled over the issue. While the three offices are part of the county government, none of them report directly to the commissioners court.
Last week, those three departments and the county informational technology department delivered a report to the county purchasing board — which oversees the purchasing department — about what happened with the money.
The report has not been made public, Galveston County Auditor Randall Rice said.
Because it includes cybersecurity information about the county, Rice asked the report to be kept confidential, he said. He also delivered a redacted report, that could potentially be released publicly, he said.
Rice could not comment on the content of his report, he said.
On Friday, county commissioners did not seem completely satisfied with the information they’d received so far about the money. There was much finger-pointing about which department or employee bore the most blame, Precinct 2 County Commissioner Joe Giusti said.
“There’s a lot of unanswered questions as to how this happened,” Giusti said. There might not have been someone who acted maliciously within the county, but the matter still needed to be reviewed, he said.
“There still has to be a way to prevent the honest mistake with checks and balances,” Giusti said. “That’s what we need to figure out.”
Commissioners did not officially take any action on hiring an investigator Friday. They’re not scheduled to meet again until after the Fourth of July holiday.
