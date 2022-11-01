GALVESTON
A least a couple of Wharves Board trustees were taken aback at a finance committee meeting Oct. 25 by an item calling for a $70 million capital investment in a fourth cruise terminal during the 2023 budget year.
A line item on the Port of Galveston's capital investments plan 2023 budget year referred to CT-16, which would be a terminal at Pier 16.
Trustee Jim Yarbrough, a former Galveston mayor and county judge, questioned the item and Port Director Rodger Rees said the item should have been removed weeks ago.
“As I stated during the September board meeting, a project related to a fourth cruise terminal should not have been included in the draft 2023 budget,” Rees said. “It was removed when it was brought to the staff's attention.”
Yarbrough and Trustee Sheila Lidstone said the port shouldn't be considering a fourth cruise terminal until the third terminal, a $150 million facility at Pier 10, is completed. The third terminal, built in partnership with Royal Caribbean International, is scheduled to open Nov. 9.
“I was surprised to see the item on the list, it wasn’t supposed to be there,” Lidstone said. “First we have to focus on the opening of the new terminal before we can even talk about the fourth one.”
The board should focus on details about the third terminal and talk about parking garages for cruise passengers, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough also asked Rees whether any money had been spent on a cruise terminal at Pier 16.
“We’ve spent about $12,000 on preliminary renderings and how it might look like,” Rees said.
The port has been approached by about four major cruise lines, Rees said.
Yarbrough said he was worried the port was moving too quickly toward a fourth terminal.
“If it’s a public process, there’s a public procurement process that needs to take place,” Yarbrough said in the meeting. “I want to make sure that we discuss how we’re going to procure a tenant.
“We shouldn’t bring all the terminal’s all at once,” Yarbrough said “When people rush, they tend to make mistakes.”
There might be a special meeting that would be held during December to speak about the $70 million terminal, Yarbrough said.
A fourth cruise terminal is included in the board-approved 20-year Strategic Master Plan and has been discussed numerous times at board meetings, Rees said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
