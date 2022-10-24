LA MARQUE
The board of Galveston County Drainage District No. 2 in August was set to consider applying for a $15,000 grant with Rina’s House of Blessings, a revoked nonprofit operated by Marvin and Rina Johnson, renters of a house at the center of a nuisance lawsuit asserting toxic chemicals had been dumped into streets, sewers and yards.
The Internal Revenue Service revoked the nonprofit's tax exempt status in Oct. 15, 2020, more than a year before the August meeting, for failure to file required financial forms for three consecutive years, according to the revenue service.
Marvin Johnson disputed the organization's tax-exempt status had been revoked for failure to file forms, however. He said it was revoked because of COVID-19. The organization was working to be reinstated, he said.
“It is our mission to assist the elderly, the needy, young and old,” Marvin Johnson said. “It is also our mission to help our community.”
Torina and Marvin Johnson's names also appeared on an affidavit filed in connection with what city officials said was an investigation by the district attorney's office about complaints of wrongdoing in a recall petition drive against Mayor Keith Bell.
The drainage district, which serves La Marque, Hitchcock, Texas City and Dickinson, planned a special meeting for Aug. 18 — almost 15 months after Rina’s House of Blessings lost its tax exemption — to consider filing a grant application in collaboration with the revoked nonprofit.
The meeting was canceled minutes before it was set to begin and the board pushed off consideration of the grant.
The drainage district was considering seeking the grant through the Growth Opportunities Grant program, which allows eligible organizations to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Organizations eligible to receive the grant money include nonprofit organizations, local and regional government agencies, federally recognized Indian and Tribal governments and independent school districts.
“We decided it’s not a good time for us to move forward with grants right now,” Wayne Hobgood, president of Galveston County Drainage District No. 2, said a few days after the meeting was canceled.
A special meeting had been called to consider the application because a member of the board had suggested it, Hobgood said. He declined to say which board member that had been.
“If constituents have things to bring to the table, we are here to listen,” Hobgood said.
But the drainage district had never considered grants like this in the past, according to the drainage district.
The grants focus on youth and young adults most affected by community violence, particularly in areas of concentrated crime and poverty as well as communities that have recently experienced significant unrest, according to the Department of Labor.
The intent is to fund projects that provide education and workforce services to youth and young adults caught up in the criminal justice system so they can pursue or advance in an educational or career pathway, according to the department.
With the federal grant money, Rina’s House of Blessings, which formed in December 2015, would have established a workforce training program and provided workers to Drainage District No. 2, Johnson said.
“We don’t know why the grant isn’t in consideration anymore,” Johnson said. “We were looking for a partner to create a workforce with.”
It also is unclear why the drainage district was interested in collaborating with the group that had lost its tax-exempt status and is run by people at the center of two hot controversies.
Joel Newman, who lives near the 3121 Mar-Ann Drive, sued Marvin Johnson, who rents the house, and Raymond Taylor, who owns it, asserting the defendants had been dumping or spilling toxic and hazardous fluids in surrounding streets and sewer systems, and operating an auto-repair business in violation of city codes.
Judge Lonnie Cox of the 56th District Court signed a temporary injunction Oct. 6 ordering Marvin Johnson and Taylor to refrain from dumping or spilling toxic chemicals near the property and from working on automobiles that don’t belong to Johnson or his relatives.
Cox also ordered the defendants against “threatening the other party in person or in any other manner including, by telephone or other electronic voice transmission, video chat, in writing or electronic messaging,” according to court records.
The order instructs defendants to refrain from taking any “unlawful action against any person, intending by this action to annoy or alarm the other party,” according to court records.
The order specifically forbids the “use of vulgar, profane, obscene, or indecent language” or “coarse or offensive manner, with the intent to annoy or alarm the other party,” according to court records.
“Neighbors of the house have shown that the residents are dumping oil transmission fluids and other car scraps,” attorney Nathan Swoyer, who is representing Newman, said.
The Johnsons also appeared in connection with complaints about the integrity of the recall petition drive against Bell.
La Marque resident Kysha Fletcher wrote in an affidavit submitted July 26 that statements about a petition she signed weren't true.
“On the recall petition for Mayor Keith Bell, the person who got me to sign is not the person who appeared with the petition,” Fletcher wrote.
“Marvin and Rina Johnson brought the petition and watched me sign; however, Sarah Dougherty affirmed and swore she witnessed my signature.”
Sarah Dougherty is treasurer of the Galveston County Connects political action committee, which was behind a drive to rollback the city's tax rate and recall Bell. The PAC recently was listed among the Texas Ethics Commission's delinquent organizations and fined $500 for failing to file campaign finance reports as required by law.
Fletcher declined to comment.
The district attorney’s office has neither confirmed nor denied it's investigating complaints about the recall drive
