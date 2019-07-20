GALVESTON
A committee charged with creating a series of recommendations for beach health and use is wrapping up a year of work and will soon pass off a document to city officials that outlines suggested improvements to various beach access points.
Of 50 beach access points in Galveston, 14 don’t work as intended, according to data collected from the Beach Access and Dune Protection Committee. In Texas, beaches are public and coastal communities are required to maintain access for all beaches every half-mile.
Many of the island’s access points need more signage, clearer parking spaces or improved walkovers, according to the committee’s findings.
The committee is slated to sunset on Wednesday, when it likely will finalize its recommendations that will then go to the city planning commission and ultimately the Galveston City Council for review.
From those recommendations, the city will create an action plan, but the city still will still have to analyze conditions and state guidelines, city Coastal Resource Manager Dustin Henry said.
There have been problems with maintaining open access to beaches in some instances, said Jeff Seinsheimer, chairman of the Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit group that advocates for coastal interests.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, some access points were damaged, he said.
“There’s three, four, five of those access points that just aren’t practical,” Seinsheimer said. “You’re either going to have to cut into the neighborhood right of way or you’re going to have to start eating into the beach itself.”
Tourists are not having trouble finding West End beaches, Pirates Beach resident Chris Robb said.
Free parking and thinner summer crowds makes the West End beaches an increasingly popular tourist destination.
Robb thinks drainage flaws cause access points to wash out, he said.
“The way the streets and drainage is designed in Pirates Beach, there’s a significant erosion issue at each of the access points,” Robb said.
What will likely come from this committee is a series of short-and long-term project proposals, Henry said.
“A lot of their recommendations are basically put up better signage,” Henry said. “Signage is a relatively low-cost project.”
Other projects, such as adding amenities to some West End parks, requires time and money, he said.
Financing large beach projects is a component the city council will have to consider, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
Cole represents the West End, where most island access points are concentrated.
The city can receive grant money from the Texas General Land Office, which oversees state beaches, but outside of those grants there’s not regular funding for beach access, land office spokeswoman Rachel Jones said.
The city has to balance between the rights of visitors to use the beach, the needs of residents and its responsibility for maintaining the health of beaches, Cole said.
“We have a three-legged stool that we’re trying to manage,” Cole said.
Despite some needed improvements, getting on the beach in Galveston might be easier than it is elsewhere, Seinsheimer said.
“I’m aware of beach access problems around the world and Galveston is light-years ahead,” Seinsheimer said.
