People who own large buildings in Galveston County could soon have access to a low-cost loan program allowing them to make eco-friendly improvements to their properties.
County commissioners on Monday are set to consider establishing a property assessed clean energy, or PACE, program. The program is a financial tool in used in Texas and other states that’s meant to help property owners upgrade facilities.
In such programs, owners are given access to private, long-term loans to pay for water conservation, energy efficiency and resiliency projects on their properties.
The novelty of the program is that property owners have to pay little in the way of up-front costs to make the improvements, said Dane Carlson, the county’s director of economic development.
“PACE allows projects access to a new pool of affordable, long-term financing not available through traditional funding avenues,” Carlson said.
The loans are made through private lenders, and the county itself will have little, if any interaction with people seeking the loans. The county plans to hire a third-party, nonprofit group to administer the program. The administrator will be paid by fees it charges to participants in the program, according to the county.
The program is meant for commercial and industrial properties and for some multi-family residential properties. Carlson said there are variety of ways that property owners may use the program.
Older buildings that are in desperate need of renovation, but are to costly to renovate would now have a new option for funding, while commercial and industrial businesses might be able to fund utility work that will ultimately bring down their own water, electric or heating bills.
Because the costs of the loans are tied to the property that’s being improved, and not the person receiving the loan, the program may also be used by owners who are looking to improve, and then sell, a building, Carlson said.
PACE programs were introduced in California in 2007 and have expanded to other stats over the past 10 or so years. The Texas Legislature in 2013 approved rules that allow cities and counties to create their own PACE programs.
There are 23 other cities and counties in Texas that currently have PACE programs, according to the Texas PACE Authority.
In other cities, the program has been used to upgrade air conditioning systems and make buildings more hurricane proof and to install solar panels on buildings. Supporters of the program say PACE programs create more environmentally friendly buildings and raise property values, though some critics say adding liens to a property can complicate sales or cause problems if a property owner goes bankrupt.
There will be a public hearing about the PACE program during Monday’s commissioners court meeting, after which commissioners will vote on approving the program.
