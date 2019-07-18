GALVESTON
Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines officials this week were working to finalize a $100 million deal that would bring a third cruise terminal to the island and cement its status as a major player in the U.S. cruise industry.
Port officials Friday declined to divulge details of those negotiations, including information about who gets what financially out of the agreement, although they characterized the meetings as important and productive.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who also serves on the port's governing board, on Friday made clear his expectations for the cruise terminal — that the city be compensated for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's use of port property and also that the city council get a say in the final agreement.
Because the terminal will be on port-owned property, Royal Caribbean wouldn't be required to pay property taxes on it. But city officials want compensation equal to property taxes.
"The city's going to expect to get paid for whatever appraised value that's put on that thing when it's all said and done," Yarbrough told The Daily News on Friday.
Port of Galveston Director Rodger Rees met with executives from Royal Caribbean this week to talk about the agreement, a port spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
Rees did not respond to emails or phone calls on Thursday and Friday seeking comment on the negotiations. Port spokeswoman Cristina Galego said Rees cannot comment on negotiations.
The port and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines signed a memorandum of understanding in December proposing a new 200,000-square-foot terminal at Pier 10 that would be used exclusively by the cruise company for up to 60 years.
At the time, port and Royal Caribbean officials said the company would commit to building a $100 million cruise terminal, while the port would pay for improvements to the pier to accommodate the company's larger cruise ships and to ongoing maintenance at the pier.
Initially, Rees said he hoped to present a final agreement to the Wharves Board of Trustees by January this year.
In March, Rees said negotiations were delayed because of corporate leadership changes within Royal Caribbean.
Although the Port of Galveston is public property, and the port itself doesn't pay property taxes to the city, Yarbrough said it was possible for port tenants to make payments in lieu of taxes, calculated based on improvements made to a site.
Yarbrough also made a point of saying he would not support proposals from the port or the company asking for any kind of tax breaks or abatements for Royal Caribbean.
It's unclear whether a tax break is part of the port's plan for the new terminal. Officials from local taxing entities, including the city of Galveston, the Galveston Independent School District and Galveston County said they had not officially been contacted by the Port of Galveston about the cruise terminal.
City Manager Brian Maxwell on Thursday said Rees had mentioned "several times" that Royal Caribbean anticipates asking for tax abatements during conversations about the cruise terminal. The city's economic development officials had not been contacted by the port, Maxwell said.
"They have never approached us, but I expect they will," Maxwell said.
Maxwell and Yarbrough both made clear they're not interested in making any financial deal with the cruise company.
"I've told them I'm not interested in any tax abatements," Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough said he hadn't been updated on the latest negotiations between Rees and Royal Caribbean, although he said he'd already made his position clear on the matter in previous meetings. It's possible Yarbrough's stance could be prolonging negotiations, he said.
The Port of Galveston generally acts independently from the Galveston City Council, but Yarbrough said he also told Rees he expects the final agreement with Royal Caribbean to require a vote from the city council.
He believed that Royal Caribbean would also want a strong signal from the city government that it supports the new terminal, he said.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, is scheduled to meet Tuesday. The Royal Caribbean agreement is not on the board's agenda to be discussed or voted on.
The meeting will be Yarbrough's final one as a member of the wharves board. In June, he announced he was stepping down from the board to allow District 2 Councilman Craig Brown to take his place on the board.
Brown is expected to be sworn in as a trustee Tuesday.
