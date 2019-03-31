Crowds braved harsh wind and chilly weather to enjoy the third day of the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo. The rodeo’s Fiesta Sunday featured a walking mariachi band, Tejano concerts and plenty of food.
Students participated in the Market Lamb Show in the morning followed by the Market Swine Show.
The arena changed drastically when American Freestyle Bull Fighting and Chuck Wagon Races wowed crowds in the afternoon.
Although the wind was consistent, the carnival rides and games were all open for children and families to enjoy.
The fair and rodeo will continue throughout the week with Senior Citizens Day on Monday.
— Kelsey Walling
