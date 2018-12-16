We love our cellphones. We hate our cellphones. And most of us agree it’s hard to break up with them.
In that spirit, what started out as an idea to enhance guest experience at Wyndham Grand hotels has evolved into a brief vacation from cellphones at the Galvez Hotel and Spa on Galveston Island.
Phone-free zones at the Galvez are the first-floor, light-filled restaurant and the swimming pool. When guests enter either of those places, they are offered the opportunity to go phone-free by a hotel team member.
“They hand you one of these,” said Steve Cunningham, general manager at the Galvez.
Cunningham held up a soft gray case with the word Yondr printed in black. At the top, a metal button closes the case that cannot be opened except with a magnetic device kept at one of the hotel’s hospitality desks. It’s basically a locked, soundproof phone pouch. When the guest leaves the phone-free zone, the pouch is unlocked and the phone returned to service.
“When we first started doing this, we were putting phones into a big, clear plastic box,” Cunningham said. “We discovered it was important to guests be able to keep their phone with them.”
The Yondr lockable phone case was developed in 2014 in San Francisco and was quickly discovered by entertainers such as comedian Dave Chappelle, singer Alicia Keys and others who were looking for ways to prevent audience members from messing with their phones instead of concentrating on the concert or performance they were attending.
Wyndham Grand was the first hotel chain to partner with Yondr, and Galveston was one of the hotel company’s first test cities.
“We have the phone-free zones in five of our Wyndham Grands in the United States, including the Galvez” said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer of Wyndham Grand Hotels. “We’re very focused on creating guest experiences that are meaningful to our guests, and this rollout allows us to tweak it before expanding to more locations.”
Last year, Checchio and her team were working to develop family experiences at their hotels and decided that the best amenity they could give guests is quality time together.
“The phone-free zone idea was really born from our general managers,” she said. “We were having them tell us they needed to add more chairs poolside because more people, kids included, were sitting poolside with their devices instead of swimming.”
That was certainly true at the Hotel Galvez, Cunningham said.
“It used to be the family was at the pool and the kids were in the water while mom and dad were off to the side, relaxing, reading, just doing their thing. That became everybody sitting around the pool engaged with their phones.”
Schools, performance venues, courtrooms and other gathering places around the country have begun using Yondr pouches to keep phones from intruding on experience, including at weddings where guests snapping cellphone pictures and posting them on social media before the ceremony is over has increasingly become an annoyance and a breach of etiquette.
“It definitely has become an issue,” said Kathy Rea of KG Weddings and Events of Galveston. “I have a lot of clients who want a sign: Please refrain from taking pictures during the ceremony.”
Rea said she hasn’t yet had a client who has asked that guests leave their phones at the door or lock them up, as the Galvez does with its Yondr cases.
But imagining a day when we all give up our phones in the interest of just being there, experiencing the moment, appears to be catching on. Cunningham said he hasn’t seen any kids protesting giving up their phones at the Galvez’s phone-free zones.
“Kids kind of think it’s cool to be talking to their parents with no phone around.”
