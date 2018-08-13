GALVESTON
Residents could see more trees, lighting and shade in downtown Galveston in the next year.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. board last week gave early approval to spend up to $200,000 from sales taxes to design beautification plans for downtown, spanning between Harborside Drive and Church Street and 19th and 25th streets.
The next step is for city staff members to get the go-ahead from the Galveston City Council.
Downtown shop owners supported the move, particularly any efforts to provide more protection from the heat, they said. Some offered additional ideas for beautifying downtown, drawing more business and keeping it cleaner, such as putting out more trash cans and having trash can liners.
“What we’re looking for is how we can make it more inviting and less hot, which is typically through trees and maybe some lighting,” said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Strand Seaport Partnership, which has advocated for the beautification project.
The first piece is $200,000 for design and planning of the project, he said. The total project would likely cost between $1 million and $1.5 million to build out, Click said. It’s not yet clear where that money could come from.
After the beach, downtown is the second most visited part of Galveston, said Genette Bassett, owner of Gracie’s, a shop on the The Strand. Adding more shaded areas would be beneficial, particularly for families visiting in the summer, she said.
“Downtown sets the tone for the rest of the city,” Bassett said. “I’m all for anything that would be enticing for a family.”
Lighting, trees and shading have been the most discussed improvements so far, but Bassett also thought a booth with information about downtown, including maps or brochures highlighting Galveston attractions, would be beneficial.
Councilman David Collins, who represents downtown, wanted to see a more unified downtown streetscape, including more trees, lighting on the trees and under awnings and additional shade along The Strand, Postoffice, 21st, 22nd and 23rd streets, he said.
City staff members would first draw up design plans, he said. Then the plans could go out for public comment with different stakeholder groups downtown as soon as this fall, Collins said.
“Some of the streets at night are pretty dark,” Collins said. “They’re not really inviting and we’re trying to create an inviting atmosphere.”
Leslie LeCornu, one of the owners of The Admiralty on The Strand, supported the beautification efforts, but was skeptical about design plans sitting on a shelf, she said.
She hoped the beautification plans would go beyond trees and lighting to also improve cleaning, such as putting trash can liners in the bins to avoid drippy ice cream getting everywhere, LeCornu said.
The downtown partnership was looking at other options for how to improve the look of the area and had some projects underway, Click said.
The partnership has had support of late from the city and its Industrial Development Corp. and the Park Board of Trustees, which oversees some aspects of the tourism industry, in getting some of the projects paid for, he said. For instance, the park board recently helped purchase more Christmas decorations, he said.
“There’s now a will at city hall to clean some things up downtown and we’re glad,” Click said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.