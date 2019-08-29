GALVESTON
With mounting expenses and faced with state-imposed revenue restrictions, the city is relying more and more on sources outside the general fund to maintain and develop island parks.
Partnerships with nonprofits and sources of city money outside the $55.9 million general fund are becoming increasingly important to augmenting the almost $3 million parks budget and ensuring the continued support of parks.
City officials have spent this year’s budget season pointing out the need to tighten spending where they can as costs for public safety, employee health care and other core expenses rise.
A significant portion of the city’s park budget, which is 5.2 percent of the general fund, goes to maintenance, according to city records. The city’s sales tax-funded Industrial Development Corp. budgeted another $1.9 million in 2019 for additional maintenance costs and for future projects.
These partnerships and additional funding sources are essential, said Barbara Sanderson, executive director of community outreach.
Sanderson was previously in the city’s parks department.
“I think that’s a huge help with capital projects,” Sanderson said of the corporation money.
Finding funding for parks can always be a challenge, but there’s a lot of community support, said Sabrina Dean, president of Better Parks for Galveston, which was founded in 2012.
The nonprofit raises money for improvements to city parks. Most recently, the organization purchased 10 drinking fountains for the city’s parks, Dean said.
“Hopefully, we’ll just see more and more of that,” Dean said. “I know it’s going to be a lot harder to get the next ones to the level that Better Parks wants to see.”
The nonprofit was essential in the construction of Lasker Park Community Pool, which opened in 2017, said B.J. Herz, who is a past president of Better Parks.
Next on the list of capital parks investment are improvements at Jones Park, 7100 Jones Drive, and Shield Park, 3300 Church St.
It’s tough with limited resources to maintain the parks and make significant improvements, Herz said.
Residents should step forward and show their support for the island’s city parks if that’s important to them, Herz said.
“I think we’re working hard to support the city,” Herz said. “We understand budget constraints, and we understand there are so many needs around this time.”
The city works hard to watch the budget and maintain efficiency, Sanderson said.
It takes a partnership, Barbara Sasser said.
Sasser and her husband have donated extensively to island parks, including $25,000 for planned improvements at Jones Park.
The beach parks are an important part of Galveston, but green space and city parks are an essential part of community livability, Sasser said.
Galveston has come a long way in terms of improving the city since Hurricane Ike in 2008, Dominick Sasser said.
“As things improve and look better, people start to look for additional things to make Galveston a better place to live.”
The city could probably use more money and employees to maintain the current parks system, Dean said. If residents are interested in more improvements to parks, they should voice that, Dean said.
“Better Parks wants to see the Cadillac of everything,” Dean said. “It’s just trying to find the funding for that since our tax base probably can’t support what we’d like to see.”
