An attempt to consolidate and clarify the relationship between the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and the city in one document has increased tension between the two organizations and led to questions about the management of two major parks.
The park board and city have been in discussion since last fall about an interlocal agreement — a contract between public bodies — that both hope will clarify their relationship and duties.
The park board was created by city ordinance in 1963, after the state legislature authorized its creation the year before. It’s tasked with maintaining island beaches and promoting Galveston tourism. It maintains city-owned assets such as Stewart and East beaches.
City and park board leaders agree on most of the document, but still have a couple sticking points, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The park board sent a revised version of the interlocal to the city mid-June, but didn’t get an updated version until it was posted last week with the agenda packet for Thursday’s Galveston City Council meeting, de Schaun said.
The park board thought its staff would get the chance to review the document and that the agreement would go to the park board trustees and city council members at the same time, de Schaun said.
But city staff is seeking council direction on the document, which is appropriate, District 3 Councilman David Collins said. Collins also sits on the park board as the council liaison.
“This is a job that the park board does for the city,” Collins said. “It’s appropriate that city management comes to council and asks how do you want us to deal with this.”
This is the first opportunity for the city council to review and discuss the agreement in a draft form, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said in a Wednesday evening statement.
One of the biggest sticking points in the document is the fate of Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005, and Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd.
The agreement states the city and park board will develop a revised management plan for operations and maintenance of the two parks by Dec. 31, according to the agreement’s language.
The plan must ensure the city receives maximum revenue and could include outsourcing management, revisions to the existing management agreement or return of park management to the city, according to the agreement language.
“I have never understood why Seawolf Park was managed by the park board,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “It’s just not a beach-related type of park.”
But the park board argues it could bring in additional revenue to help offset some city costs without giving up management of Seawolf Park, de Schaun said. Unlike beach parks, revenues at Seawolf Park are not overseen by the state.
Seawolf Park generated a gross revenue of $1.3 million last year and Dellanera RV Park generated a gross revenue of $793,220 in 2018, de Schaun said.
“With the current pressures, we’re not surprised that the city is looking to optimize every revenue stream that it has potentially available,” de Schaun said. “We would challenge that a transfer of the park is a prudent measure.”
The city has been facing budget constraints this year that has staff proposing a higher tax rate for the 2020 fiscal year.
The city has considered the benefits of Seawolf Park’s revenue to the general fund, Buckley said in the statement.
“The city is looking at all sources of revenue in support of its park system, which is a general fund expense of the taxpayers,” Buckley said.
A transfer of Dellanera and Seawolf parks to the city isn’t entirely out of the question, but the city council will need to see the city’s specific plan for the park, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
“Bottom line is, if we make a big change, I would like to see what the proposal is,” Hardcastle said.
Management of Seawolf Park could use some improvement, but Hardcastle isn’t convinced it needs a complete overhaul, he said.
District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski wants to see a plan, as well, he said.
“I’m interested in the best person that can do the job,” Listowski said.
District 2 Councilman Craig Brown and District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole agreed, and said they wanted more financial information before making a decision.
District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly also said she needed information.
But Collins thinks Seawolf Park, which isn’t a beach park, should be managed by the city, he said.
“The discussion is about whether it’s appropriate for the park board to be managing city parks,” Collins said.
The park board has other concerns about the agreement, including reimbursement for cleaning non-beach areas.
The document, which was meant to eliminate inefficiencies, has only caused more, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“The tone was more than condescending,” Priest said. “It was aggressive.”
To be adopted, the interlocal would have to be accepted by both the city council and the park board trustees.
But the city council could write an ordinance to return management of any city assets to the city.
“If they don’t accept it, the city will just take responsibility for the things that we want to do,” Yarbrough said.
