A U.S Coast Guard boat crew retrieved a man suffering a medical emergency from a vessel off Galveston on Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received alert from crew on board the sailboat Tenacious that a 70-year-old man was showing signs of a heart attack and was in need of medical assistance, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The vessel was about 30 miles off Galveston.

A Coast Guard response boat was sent to retrieve the man. He was transported to U.S. Coast Guard Station Freeport, south of Freeport, for medical aid.

— Aaron West

Aaron West: 409-683-5246; aaron.west@galvnews.com

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription