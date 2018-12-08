A U.S Coast Guard boat crew retrieved a man suffering a medical emergency from a vessel off Galveston on Friday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received alert from crew on board the sailboat Tenacious that a 70-year-old man was showing signs of a heart attack and was in need of medical assistance, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The vessel was about 30 miles off Galveston.
A Coast Guard response boat was sent to retrieve the man. He was transported to U.S. Coast Guard Station Freeport, south of Freeport, for medical aid.
— Aaron West
