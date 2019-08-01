GALVESTON
After two weeks of bargaining, the city and the Galveston Municipal Police Association have not reached a deal on a new contract for officer pay and other workplace conditions.
Negotiations continue over the length of the contract and when to reopen bargaining over pay.
The city wants a four-year deal, while the union is pushing for a two-year deal.
The union wants to revisit the contract on a more regular basis, President Geoff Gainer said.
The debate continues after it seemed last week the city and police union were approaching an agreement on pay.
The city and union last week verbally agreed to a deal that would raise officer pay between 3.44 percent and 7.84 percent, depending on rank, or an average of 5.44 percent, in the 2020 fiscal year.
The numbers were derived from an analysis of an agreed-upon list of comparable departments, including Texas City and League City.
The deal would give officers a minimum 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment in year two and would reopen the contract to negotiate new market numbers in year three. The city also proposed a cost of living adjustment in year four.
The city might be open to a two-year deal, said Lowell Denton, a San Antonio lawyer hired by the city for deliberations.
But the police union needed more time to get feedback from members.
The city and police union did sign off on several parts of the contract Thursday. They agreed on a policy that provides officers more notice if they’re asked to work a day they normally have off.
The city denied paying officers at higher rates for working holidays.
“We’re spending all our money on the wage deal,” Denton said. “We pretty much put all our marbles in that one deal.”
These negotiations are the first since state-mandated changes to the police pension. The Legislature in May approved a deal restructuring the police pension plan that committed the city to increasing its contribution rate to 18 percent from 14.83 percent.
That agreement increased the city’s contribution to the pension by $385,000 a year, to $2.2 million from $1.8 million, according to city officials.
Thursday wrapped up the sixth day of collective bargaining, which is set to resume Tuesday.
