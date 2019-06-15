What makes a father? Ask the internet and it’s lightning-fast reflexes and an endless repertoire of corny jokes. Fatherhood demands far more than that, of course, and the far more changes by degrees from home to home. Surely it includes a habit of putting others ahead of yourself, showing up and sticking up for the right thing. And maybe a good stock of dad jokes helps, too.
In honor of Father’s Day, The Daily News sent reporters out to ask a few fathers what that role means to them.
ROLE MODEL
For Jeffrey Thomas, 32, the Port of Galveston’s junior engineer, the role of a father can be summed up pretty briefly, he said.
“My job is to set a good example of how to live,” Thomas said. “If you consider the short and sweet of it.”
In July, Thomas will celebrate the second birthday of his daughter, Hali.
MYTH BUSTER
For Ramone Cross, 33, of Galveston, part of the work is dispelling the myth that black men don’t raise their children.
Cross, a single father to Ja’Quayla, 17, is dealing with the challenges of not only raising his child — but a young woman at that, he said.
“I’d say the most challenging thing about raising a daughter is trying to relate to her, and also trying to teach her how a woman should carry herself,” he said.
Cross suggests fathers should spoil their daughters, listen to them, make them feel comfortable to talk to you about anything, and try to put yourself in their shoes, he said.
“I just simply want to show her how she should be treated by a man or anyone who says they love her.”
THE GUIDE
This is Hal Rochkind’s last Father’s Day as a father of one.
Rochkind, 39, of Galveston, and his wife, Jessica, are expecting a second son in October. Their first son, Wilder, is 20 months old.
Rochkind said he’s been in a unique position in the early part of his son’s life, because Jessica has been working in pediatric anesthesiology fellowship, making him the primary caregiver.
“I love music and we play music in our home daily,” Rochkind said. “I bought Wilder a small wooden guitar and it is his favorite toy.”
Wilder can hum along to the songs he knows, Rochkind said.
“It brings me such joy and nachas, watching his love for music blossom,” he said, explaining that nachas is a Yiddish word for pride or gratification.
‘BEING THERE’
For La Marque resident Adam Poole, 40, father of three children, being a father means being there.
“I read my 3-year-old son a book and tuck him into bed every night,” Poole said.
Poole’s children are 14-years-old, 3-years-old and 8 months, he said.
THE EXAMPLE
Dennis Byrd found his passion in business management, a love he’s working to pass on to his three boys.
Hayden, 6, and Sawyer, 5, already have their own neighborhood business, Byrd said.
“They’re doing recycle pickup on Fridays,” Byrd said. “They had another job at a neighbor’s house pulling some weeds.”
It’s a learning experience Byrd also hopes his youngest, Westin, 3, will join when he’s older, he said.
Instilling his boys with this value of hard work has been important to Byrd since the beginning, he said.
“Work, to us, should be fun,” Byrd said. “You should want to wake up early. You should want to work late. That’s what we’re trying to instill.”
Byrd has worked hard to grow his business, Island Famous, which owns properties such as The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., and DoubleTree by Hilton Galveston Beach, 1702 Seawall Blvd.
Hayden and Sawyer are already learning the value of the dollar, Byrd said. After weeding a neighbor’s lawn, the homeowner offered to sell the boys popsicles for $1 each, Byrd said.
“Both of them declined to buy the popsicle,” Byrd said.
His boys already join him on the site of his businesses. His next step is teaching the kids about expenses, he said. They’ll make a ledger and invoice customers, he said.
“If you’re going to rake a lawn, you’ve got to buy the rake,” Byrd said. “It will all come in time.”
Byrd is excited to see where their interests lead them, he said.
“Maybe they’ve got larger ambitions,” Byrd said. “We’ll just let them continue to be children and let them find what they enjoy.”
Community News Editor Angela Wilson, along with reporters Keri Heath, John Wayne Ferguson and Matt deGrood contributed to this article.
