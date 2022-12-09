GALVESTON
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Galveston Park Board of Trustees of damaging privately owned beach in a drainage project for a public beach.
Judge Jeffery V. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas dismissed the lawsuit filed by Sonya Porretto against the park board, the Texas General Land Office and Commissioner George P. Bush, who heads the Texas General Land Office. The lawsuit was dismissed on the grounds the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction and "lacks the statutory or constitutional power to adjudicate the case," according to Brown’s decision.
“This isn’t over,” Porretto said Friday. “The park board should not be making false statements about people when it’s using ‘HOT tax’ and FEMA money.”
Porretto, whose family owns Porretto Beach, is referring to hotel occupancy tax, a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston.
The park board, which directs the city's tourism efforts and manages coastal beaches, is funded through a portion of the island's hotel occupancy tax revenues as well as beach parking fees and grants. The organization does not receive local property or sales tax revenues.
Porretto declined further comment.
Porretto filed the lawsuit June 26, 2021 after the park board began the May 2021 Stewart Beach drainage project. Porretto in the lawsuit asserted drainage from the project caused Porretto Beach, between Sixth and 10th streets, to flood, which impeded operations of business on the property.
“Porretto made claims that the City and GLO were interfering with her operations and maintenance of Porretto Beach,” Park Board legal counsel Robert Booth said. “There were numerous additional claims for breach of a settlement agreement, violations of the Texas Water Code, tortious interference, harassment and retaliation.”
Porretto had filed the June lawsuit in U.S. Federal bankruptcy court in the Southern District of Texas, where a 2009 Chapter 11 bankruptcy case had been filed. The proceeding allowed for separate matters related to the proceeding.
On Dec. 7, 2021, Judge David Jones decided to transfer the case to the U.S. Southern District Court in Galveston, citing concerns the bankruptcy court wasn't the correct venue in which to hear the case.
The Porretto family operates an umbrella rental and parking business on the 18-acre privately owned beach. Porretto just this summer began operating the beach again after years of legal fights in the 2009 bankruptcy case. The land reverted to her ownership after a trustee sale fell through.
Porretto Beach has been in the Porretto family since the 1950s. Porretto in 2009 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which lets debtors reorganize business debts and assets. A judge two years later ordered the case changed to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which allows liquidation of assets to pay creditors.
In 2020, the trustee representing the case filed a notice to abandon the property, which means the trustee determines an asset doesn’t have value that would benefit unsecured creditors. The property essentially was returned to the Porretto family.
In Texas, beaches are public and private ownership is unusual, though not unheard of in Galveston.
Henry Peter Porretto, Sonya Porretto’s father, battled the land office over the beach and finally won in a 2015 Texas Supreme Court ownership ruling.
The $1.5 million Stewart Beach drainage project, funded by the General Land Office and the city’s Industrial Development Corp., was completed in May 2022.
“Now that the project is complete and flooding in the Stewart Beach parking lot is mitigated, it means easier access for beachgoers and opens up opportunities for the future development of amenities and services,” Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun said Friday.
