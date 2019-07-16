Employees and visitors at Johnson Space Center traveled back in time Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch and moon landing.
Apollo-era cars were featured in a parade around the campus before they parked for viewers in front of Building 1 at the space center. Songs from the 1960s played over the speakers and multiple food trucks were available for event attendees.
George Abbey, a former director of Johnson Space Center, spoke about the Apollo program and had a message for the future of NASA.
"50 years ago, we came together for this idea and it happened," Abbey said. "Let's bring our ideas together again and get to the moon and stay there. You can do it."
Abbey was an Air Force captain during the Apollo program and was photographed Tuesday with 14 other former employees who were involved with the Apollo missions.
"Oh, this is bringing back so much nostalgia," Carolyn Perkins said. "I got to see some of the people I worked with in engineering so long ago."
Perkins worked as a secretary at Langley Research Center during the Apollo 11 mission and was present on June 20, 1969, when the United States officially landed on the moon.
"It was so good knowing that I was doing work for the United States of America," Perkins said. "I was there firsthand and I'll never forget it."
Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston will be celebrating the 50th anniversary with events for employees and the public throughout the week.
