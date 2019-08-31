A new collection policy on outstanding balances at University of Texas Medical Branch has caused some discomfort in clinic waiting rooms over recent weeks, spurring a promise by the medical branch to immediately address problems associated with the policy.
Dr. Ben Raimer, who became the medical branch’s interim president today, said the new policy — asking patients with outstanding balances to make a payment or arrange a payment plan before seeing their physician — represented the reality of medical care in United States as the system currently works.
“This goes back to an unresolved health policy issue,” he said. “Is health care a right or is health care as it’s practiced in America today a commodity in which a service is provided for a fee?
“It is still, in medical institutions today, a financial transaction in which people are asked to pay at least a portion of what they owe.”
But improvement in implementation of the new policy was clearly called for, Raimer said.
A complaint to The Daily News by Galveston resident T.G. McCoy referred to the new policy as “public shaming medical bill collection.”
McCoy witnessed numerous exchanges between clinic personnel and patients on a day when she had multiple clinic visits scheduled. At the medical branch’s Galveston Island West clinic, she overheard several patients being told they had bills due and would have to make a payment before they saw their doctors, she said.
A social worker sensitive to the privacy rights of clients, McCoy was uncomfortable hearing those exchanges, knowing others could as well, she said. She asked a woman behind the desk whether she was aware people could hear these discussions about bills and said she was told the clinic was enforcing a new policy from the billing department.
“This is a change in terms of the patient’s financial responsibility,” said Raul Reyes, spokesman for the medical branch. “If you have a scheduled, non-urgent appointment and you have an unpaid balance, you’ll be asked to make a payment or set up a plan if you can’t make payment immediately.”
If patients can’t make partial payment, they are medically triaged with their minimum needs addressed, according to the policy.
No one in need of emergency treatment will be turned away, and no medical information is disclosed in the conversations, Reyes said. Employees at clinics have been trained to be discreet, he said.
McCoy complained about an exchange at a crowded orthopedic clinic on the mainland that was anything but discreet, she said.
An man was checking in, and he couldn’t hear well, McCoy said. After a loud back and forth between the man and a woman behind the check-in desk, easily overheard by anyone in the waiting room, the man became visibly upset, McCoy said. He could only pay his co-pay just then, not anything on his outstanding balance, and needed a return-to-work slip, she said.
McCoy intervened, challenging a supervisor on the need for privacy in these conversations and was asked to leave, she said.
She filed a complaint with the medical branch’s customer service office and received a letter in response, explaining the program had been in place for three months, conceding there had been some complaints, she said.
“We pride ourselves on respecting the dignity of the person,” Raimer said. “There are times when it gets kind of loud and that’s a training issue for our staff. When that’s happening, we need to say, ‘Let’s step over here where we can have a private conversation.’”
Raimer emphasized that, inevitably, some patients face financial difficulties that prevent them from paying for services. In those instances, there are public assistance programs to which they should be referred, he said.
“We have an opportunity to get people to an affordable medical home if that is necessary,” Raimer said. “I know UTMB people want to do the best thing for the patient.”
Raimer said he’d had a “quick discussion” on Thursday with the medical branch’s chief operating officer about the issue and was assured it would be attended to immediately.
Financial discussions should not take place at the front desk!! If a patient is asked for a partial payment and cannot provide one, then they should be moved to a private area to discuss their options. And if you need extra personnel to accomplish this then that should be taken care of as part of the policy implementation. Furthermore, no front desk clerk should be asking anybody to leave. Where was the clinic manager? They should be handling this and similar situations and definitely not in public view!!
Ask to see the patient's mobile phone. If it's a $1000 iPhone X and they complain about not being able to pay, maybe some good public shaming is in order.
