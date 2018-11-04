A man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night in Texas City. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Texas City Police responded to a call at 11:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of state Highway 3. The motorcycle was traveling north and the driver is believed to have lost control of his bike, according to the police report. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.
The highway was closed for around two hours while investigators gathered evidence at the scene. Investigators indicated they believe speed was a factor. The investigation is ongoing, said Texas City Police Dept. spokesperson Cpl. Allen Bjerke.
Two motorcycle fatalities occurred in Galveston on Friday night in two separate crashes, one at 300 Seawall Blvd., the other at around 63rd and Broadway. In those accidents, neither motorcyclist who died was wearing a helmet. It is not clear whether a helmet was worn by the driver in the Texas City accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.