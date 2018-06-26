GALVESTON
When visitors descend on island beaches, they bring bags of food, drink bottles and sand buckets. Sometimes those items get left behind.
Now, a seeming increase in the amount of trash on island beaches has prompted the Galveston Park Board of Trustees to respond.
The park board this week started to step up its litter response plans by putting out more trash bins and adding an additional trash truck to the rotation, officials said Tuesday.
Park board officials attributed an apparent uptick in trash in recent weeks to a higher number of visitors to the island, particularly after reports of “blue water” in the Gulf of Mexico on the weekend after Memorial Day.
The trash topic has dominated Galveston-centric social media, where residents have posted videos and pictures of littered streets and beaches.
The city council has an item on Wednesday’s special meeting agenda to talk about how to mitigate the litter problem and lay out the city and park board’s responsibilities.
The amount of trash this year might not be any different from other summers, but is more noticeable to residents after the early summer surge of visitors, said District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole, who represents the West End.
The trash is blown by the wind and ends up in the West End dunes, along the Seawall and on side streets, she said.
Cole had heard from many of her constituents complaining about trash on West End beaches, she said.
“It’s always bad in the summer just because there’s more people and the wind blows it around,” Cole said. “I wanted to make sure to let the public know who is responsible besides each individual person and how they’re managing it.”
A recent Texas Supreme Court decision barring cities from banning plastic bags could prevent the city from taking measures to control the trash on the beach, Cole said.
“We have got to get our legislative people to help us to eliminate this,” Cole said. “This is not fair, this is a big part of the problem and it’s just not fair to tie our hands.”
The park board’s Coastal Zone Management Department, which oversees trash bins along Galveston beaches and in the parks it manages, including Stewart Beach and East Beach, picks up trash and litter on Seawall beaches daily, spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
A park board trash truck currently makes at least four weekly trips along the beach, including to the West End, she said. The board plans to increase the frequency of those trips, though it’s not yet decided by how much, Bassett said.
The park board has about 175 trash bins along the south side of the Seawall between Sixth and 103rd streets and between Sixth and 69th streets on the north side, officials said. But the bins were last ordered in 2013 and are in need of repair, officials said. There’s a need for more trash bins on the West End beaches because of increased traffic over the years, officials said.
On Tuesday, trustees voted unanimously to purchase 75 new trash bins to be dispersed along the beaches. The bins cost about $28,000, which doesn’t include the staff’s cost of operation. The agency is in the process of purchasing a second trash truck and is working with the city to use its equipment and staff to increase weekend pick-up, Bassett said.
“The department also has additional staffing budgeted to assist both Stewart Beach and R.A. Apffel Park staff with litter collection beyond the core operations, as well as additional roll-off dumpsters for excess trash,” Bassett said.
