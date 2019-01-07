TEXAS CITY
The man accused of killing three children in a Texas City apartment last week told investigators he used a screwdriver and hammer to kill two of them, according to charging documents released Monday.
Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, of Texas City, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the the deaths of Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 1-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.
The two murder counts encompass all three deaths, officials said.
He also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting and beating of Kimaria Nelson, mother of all three children. Nelson, her children and Mehmood all lived in the same apartment, officials have said.
Houston police arrested Mehmood hours after a relative, who had gone to the Pointe Ann Apartments to check on Mehmood, found a macabre scene of blood-covered walls and floors at the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.
The relative called police, who found the three children dead and Nelson lying injured behind a locked bathroom door, according to the complaint. Nelson had been shot in the face with a high-powered pellet gun, and pellets were embedded in her head and face, according to the complaint.
Officers arrested Meh-mood later Thursday evening after he called Houston police to turn himself in, police said. He was turned over to Texas City police and admitted to shooting Nelson and killing the children, according to the complaint.
He told police he had used a screwdriver to stab Brown and Pilot, and that he also hit Pilot in the head with a hammer, according to the complaint. He told investigators he could not remember how Ashanti Mehmood, his own infant daughter, had been killed, according to the complaint.
An autopsy conducted Friday revealed Ashanti Mehmood had been stabbed in the head and the stomach, according to the complaint. Pilot had a fractured skull and Brown had been stabbed in the heart and stomach, according to the complaint.
Mehmood was being held without bond in the Galveston County Jail on Monday, according to jail records. Mehmood had been kept in a single-man cell since he was taken to the jail, according to the sheriff’s office. That is typical for people who have been charged with capital murder, officials said.
Mehmood was not being represented by a defense attorney as of Monday and no hearings or trial dates had been set, according to court records.
A person found guilty of capital murder in Texas can be punished with life in prison without parole or with the death penalty.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said Monday prosecutors had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty against Mehmood.
“We’ve not yet made that that decision, but we will be making it soon,” Roady said.
