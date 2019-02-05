HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock has a new city administrator for the first time since the position was eliminated in the early ’90s.
City commissioners at a special meeting on Friday voted 4 to 1 to hire Marie Gelles, who served most recently as the city manager of Castroville, for the new city administrator position. The vote followed a meeting last month in which commissioners narrowed their city manager search to two candidates; Gelles and Jonathan Batt, a human resources executive from Colorado, who the Hitchcock officials ultimately turned down.
“We just felt that Ms. Gelles was a better fit for Hitchcock,” said Mayor pro tem Randy Strickland. “With her background, she’ll do great here.”
District 2 Commissioner Monica Cantrell voted against Gelles’ hiring. The city should spend more time looking for a city administrator because the position is so important to the growth of the city, she said.
“I feel we should have spent more time with the final selection process,” Cantrell said. “The community committee brought forth excellent candidates and spent countless hours reviewing details. I feel the mayor and commissioners should have interviewed more candidates before making a decision.”
Gelles was hired on as the city manager of Castroville in 2016 and resigned from that position in June, according to the city of Castroville. The city’s human relations department declined to comment further, citing personnel privacy.
Castroville is a city of about 2,600 people west of San Antonio.
Gelles has also served as city manager for the cities of Helotes and Cuero.
Gelles declined to comment about the new position because her hiring agreement hasn’t been finalized yet, she said.
Gelles brings the financial experience that the city needs, Strickland said. In the 1980s, she worked in the city of San Antonio’s budget and research department, according to Hitchcock officials.
Hitchcock’s city administrator position was closed in 1991 as a way to cut costs, Mayor Dorothy Childress said. Since then, the city has fallen on difficult financial times and needs the position filled again to help navigate them, Childress said.
“A volunteer person — the mayor — just can’t do the same job as a paid staff member,” she said. “We need someone to help us with our budget.”
In March, Hitchcock cut operating expenses by $860,000 to stay out of the red after more than a year of declining sales tax revenues.
The annual salary for the position is $107,000, Strickland said. Gelles is expected to start sometime before March, he said.
