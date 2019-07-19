GALVESTON
The first two days of police contract negotiations ended with the city and Galveston Municipal Police Association agreeing officers need a raise, but have yet to concur about how large that raise should be.
The city proposed officers get an 11 percent raise over four years — 3 percent in the first year, 4 percent in the second year and a 2 percent raise each year for two years following.
“We have made a pay proposal based on what we think is fair and pretty much puts the money on the table,” said Lowell Denton, a San Antonio attorney the city hired for the negotiations.
The police union asked for a raise for all officer ranks this year, arguing Galveston officers are paid less than those at comparable departments in the area, said Gregory Cagle, a Houston attorney the police union hired for the negotiation.
The police department is struggling to recruit officers because its pay is lower than others in the area, Cagle said.
After hearing the city’s proposal Friday morning, police union officials needed the weekend to consider a response, Cagle said.
Both police union President Geoff Gainer and city officials declined to comment on the discussions outside of the public negotiating room.
A city-produced comparison of Galveston starting officer pay, which is $50,505, found a 4.13 percent variance between what island officers make and the average of what officers at other area agencies make, which is $52,682, according to city reports.
The union-produced comparison shows a much larger gap of 13.15 percent between Galveston starting officer pay and area average of $58,271, according to union reports.
The union report excludes the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Padre Police Department, which the city included, and includes departments not analyzed by the city of Galveston, such as Pasadena, Friendswood and Houston.
The contract negotiations are underway as city officials warn about a tighter budget in the upcoming fiscal year.
City budget planners are having to contend with a $13.5 million judgment ending a lawsuit Hurricane Ike housing contractor CDM Smith filed, and unexpected increased costs in the city’s employee health insurance plan, officials have said.
Likewise, the state Legislature in May approved a deal restructuring the police pension plan that committed the city to increasing its contribution rate to 18 percent from 14.83 percent.
That agreement increased the city’s contribution to the pension by $385,000 a year, to $2.2 million from $1.8 million, according to city officials.
Along with higher pay in general, the police union is asking for holiday pay, which officers don’t get now, a monthly stipend for officers who volunteer for the horse-mounted patrol unit, and an increased allowance for officers in the motorcycle unit, among other bargaining points.
The city needed the weekend to assess those, Denton said.
The city and police union last negotiated a new contract in 2016, and amended it 2017, according to city records.
Negotiations continue Monday.
