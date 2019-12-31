The 21st century will pass from adolescence into adulthood with the advent of 2020 and the beginning of a new decade. In the century’s teen years, 2010-2019, changes took hold in Galveston County that will continue to shape and define what it becomes in 2020 and beyond. Here are some of the major stories of the past decade in our small but significant corner of the world.

A school shooting at Santa Fe High School resulted in the deaths of eight students and two teachers. May 18, 2018, was a dark day in Galveston County history when 10 people perished and 13 were wounded at the hand of a lone gunman. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault of a public servant. Pagourtzis remains to be tried, having been found mentally unfit to stand trial in late 2019. He is hospitalized awaiting another evaluation. Thirteen were wounded in the shooting. Those who died were: Cynthia Tisdale, 63, and Glenda Ann Perkins, 64, teachers; Jared Conard Black, 17; Shana Fisher, 16; Christian Riley Garcia, 15; Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15; Angelique Ramirez, 15; Christopher Jake Stone, 17; Sabika Sheikh, 17, an exchange student from Pakistan; and Kimberly Vaughan, 14.

