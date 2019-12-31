Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, applauds as his team is introduced before he and port officials sign the agreement for the new cruise terminal at Pier 10. Bayley also announced that Allure of the Seas, an Oasis-class cruise ship, would sail from Galveston when the new cruise terminal opens.
Texas Education Commissioner Michael Williams, left, talks with Andre Credit, principal at La Marque High School, on Tuesday as he wraps up a tour of the school. The commissioner toured some of the troubled district’s schools before meeting with local preachers.
La Marque Superintendent Terri Watkins pauses to compose herself as she answers questions Sunday,Feb. 8, 2015, after a town hall meeting about the Texas Education Agency’s decision to revoke the district’s accreditation. Watkins will step down from her post effective Dec. 18, according to a news release posted Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, to the district’s website.
Family and friends of the victims of last week’s deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School gather around memorial crosses Monday, May 21, 2018, in front of the high school in Santa Fe. The crosses were handmade by Greg Zanis, with Crosses for Losses, who has been making the crosses since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. When he heard about the shooting around noon on Friday, he started making the crosses, he said. Zanis then drove more than 1,100 miles to set up the memorial crosses in front of the high school. By Monday afternoon, dozens of flowers, mementos and notes had been left around and on each of the 10 crosses.
The colorful lights of the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier are reflected in the water at sunset Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014.
Jennifer Reynolds
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will offer visitors a sneak preview over the Memorial Day weekend with what officials are calling a soft opening in May 2012.
Jennifer Reynolds/The Daily News file photo
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Jennie Sealy Hospital opened in April 2016.
Jennifer Reynolds/The Daily News file photo
Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, applauds as his team is introduced before he and port officials sign the agreement for the new cruise terminal at Pier 10. Bayley also announced that Allure of the Seas, an Oasis-class cruise ship, would sail from Galveston when the new cruise terminal opens.
Texas Education Commissioner Michael Williams, left, talks with Andre Credit, principal at La Marque High School, on Tuesday as he wraps up a tour of the school. The commissioner toured some of the troubled district’s schools before meeting with local preachers.
La Marque Superintendent Terri Watkins pauses to compose herself as she answers questions Sunday,Feb. 8, 2015, after a town hall meeting about the Texas Education Agency’s decision to revoke the district’s accreditation. Watkins will step down from her post effective Dec. 18, according to a news release posted Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, to the district’s website.
Jennifer Reynolds/The Daily News file photo
A woman wearing a Santa Fe T-shirt holds a lighted candle during a vigil held in Santa Fe, Texas, in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Family and friends of the victims of last week’s deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School gather around memorial crosses Monday, May 21, 2018, in front of the high school in Santa Fe. The crosses were handmade by Greg Zanis, with Crosses for Losses, who has been making the crosses since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. When he heard about the shooting around noon on Friday, he started making the crosses, he said. Zanis then drove more than 1,100 miles to set up the memorial crosses in front of the high school. By Monday afternoon, dozens of flowers, mementos and notes had been left around and on each of the 10 crosses.
Jennifer Reynolds/The Daily News file photo
Construction worker Jose Flores lays out landscaping stones while working at a building site in the Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News file photo
A home under construction sits on a stretch of land at the new Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
The 21st century will pass from adolescence into adulthood with the advent of 2020 and the beginning of a new decade. In the century’s teen years, 2010-2019, changes took hold in Galveston County that will continue to shape and define what it becomes in 2020 and beyond. Here are some of the major stories of the past decade in our small but significant corner of the world.
• A school shooting at Santa Fe High School resulted in the deaths of eight students and two teachers. May 18, 2018, was a dark day in Galveston County history when 10 people perished and 13 were wounded at the hand of a lone gunman. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault of a public servant. Pagourtzis remains to be tried, having been found mentally unfit to stand trial in late 2019. He is hospitalized awaiting another evaluation. Thirteen were wounded in the shooting. Those who died were: Cynthia Tisdale, 63, and Glenda Ann Perkins, 64, teachers; Jared Conard Black, 17; Shana Fisher, 16; Christian Riley Garcia, 15; Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15; Angelique Ramirez, 15; Christopher Jake Stone, 17; Sabika Sheikh, 17, an exchange student from Pakistan; and Kimberly Vaughan, 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.