TEXAS CITY
To the woman who took the bricks: Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church wants them back.
That’s the message church members are putting out to people in Texas City, as illustrated by a large banner posted near a parking lot from which hundreds of historically significant bricks — remnants of the century-old church’s original building — were stolen.
The bricks, more than 300 of them, were destined for a memorial under construction in Sanders Park.
They would have been part of a tribute to a 10-block area in downtown Texas City where six historically black churches, as well as a school and the homes of more than 500 African-American residents, were built in the early 20th century before the oil and gas industry moved in, leading to new zoning rules, demolished buildings and most of the residents moving out.
“Black people weren’t allowed to live past Texas Avenue, so our city was in that 10-block radius,” said Lynn Ellison, a member of the church and Texas City’s first African-American council member, who served from 1978 to 2000. “Everything we had was in there.
“The bricks that were taken, those are sacred.”
But now the bricks are nowhere to be found; the only evidence of their existence is a blurry security video showing a woman loading them into her gray truck; a La Marque Police Department report; and the church’s banner asking the woman to return them.
“They are historical bricks from our historic church, for use in a memorial project,” the banner reads. “Please return them! God bless you!”
“We want to get those bricks back,” said Edwin Shelton, an official at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church and the owner of the parking lot where the bricks had been stored when they were stolen. “They’re very important to the history of the church.”
Shelton, who owns New Beginnings, an event space at 322 Laurel St. in La Marque, had saved hundreds of the bricks after the church’s original building — constructed in 1913 — was demolished in July 2017. The church moved to a new site at 7420 FM 1765, but the old building’s bricks, as well as other historically significant artifacts like a church bell and stained-glass windows, were destined for the city’s memorial to the area.
Shelton had unloaded the bricks in the parking lot of his business, using it as a holding place for the artifacts until the new memorial was ready to display them.
Then the woman with the gray truck took them.
As the security camera footage shows, the woman pulled into the parking lot of New Beginnings on Nov. 16, got out of the vehicle and looked around. Then, over the next 10 minutes or so, she proceeded to load the pile of bricks in the bed of her truck and drive away.
Edwin and Ethel Shelton reported the incident to the La Marque Police Department after it happened, but no leads have turned up yet, they said. The officer who took the report wasn’t available for comment.
Who was the woman? Why did she take the bricks? Did she know what they meant to the church? They’re all questions the congregation of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church want answered, but none more than “Where did she take them?”
“It’d be like pulling into someone’s yard and taking the furniture on their porch or their Christmas decorations,” Eddie Shelton said. “Those weren’t her bricks.”
