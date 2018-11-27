DICKINSON
Dickinson officials hope three multi-million dollar drainage project proposals will lead to relief from flood risk for hundreds of bayou-bordering houses and structures in the city’s most flood-prone areas.
The projects, which include two new regional detention ponds to hold runoff storm water, as well as a tributary-widening project to increase water flow, all are part of a state funding program called the Texas Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Under the rules of the program, the state would cover up to 75 percent of the three projects, which cost a little more than $19.7 million combined and stand to protect more than 700 houses and businesses from flooding, according to city documents.
“The idea behind all this is to get out of localized flooding and into mitigating flooding from a regional perspective,” Chris Heard, Dickinson city manager, said. “So, instead of targeting a single neighborhood or subdivision, these projects will have an impact on the overall watersheds.”
City council members will hear about the new projects at a city workshop on Tuesday, where staff will present the city’s intent to pursue state funding for each one, Heard said.
Hurricane Harvey, which dropped feet of rain on Dickinson last year and flooded hundreds of houses and businesses, left Dickinson residents susceptible to smaller flood events. Several such events that have occurred since August have led the city to pursue a few grant-funded drainage projects, including a street repair program that council members approved last month and bayou debris clearing projects that council members passed in August.
The detention pond projects, which combined will cost more than $10 million, will target storm water overflow near Gum and Benson bayous, project documents state. The two ponds will provide 90 acre-feet and 70 acre-feet of water storage for heavy rainfall events. Additionally, “large storm water pipes” will add to the areas drainage capacity, documents state.
Another project, which will see more than 6,000 feet of a Gum Bayou tributary excavated and widened, aims to improve water flow near Baker Drive. The widening, which is projected to cost more than $3.3 million, would see flood risk reduced for 370 houses and businesses in that area, project documents state.
“When we apply for these funds, there has to be a cost benefit analysis,” Heard said. “So, based on our modeling, there would be this benefit for all the homes referred to in the documents — they would be less likely to be damaged in future floods.”
