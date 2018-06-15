LEAGUE CITY
After briefly mulling an alternative plan, League City is moving ahead with an architectural firm’s $93,000 plan to design a 5K loop track at Hometown Heroes Park.
Some council members had initially balked at the cost and suggested more of the project should be handled by city staff, and officials presented a plan Tuesday that would reduce the contract to $79,000 and would feature the project planner doing more of the work.
But, after considering three different options, the council voted 5-2, with councilmen Greg Gripon and Dan Becker opposed, to pay Houston-based TBG Partners $93,000 to design the track.
“Since most of it will be paid by grants, I think we can move forward with this,” Councilman Hank Dugie said. “We want to be sure to get this done right the first time.”
Gripon in May had asked whether more of the project could be done in-house to reduce costs.
The designs would cost about as much as it would cost to build the track, council members said.
In 2017, the council approved a budget that included $110,000 to hire a grant writer for the parks department. The grant writer would also be a park planner and a landscape architect, city officials said during the budget talks.
The city hired the grant writer and landscape architect in early 2018 with a salary of $68,435.
City Manager John Baumgartner is concerned about overloading staff members with in-house projects, he said.
“With the grants, this will help take a load off the staff,” Councilman Larry Millican said.
The city is applying for a $200,000 Texas Parks & Wildlife grant for the 5K track, Parks and Recreation Director Chien Wei said in a previous interview with The Daily News. The grant is due Feb. 1, 2019.
