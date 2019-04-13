Texas City Independent School District's Industrial Trade Center will have its inaugural career fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 30 at 1400 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The fair will allow employers an opportunity to learn what the center has to offer, as well as meet student candidates and their parents and discuss job potentials. Tours also will be available.
The center, which opened in 2017, trains and educates young people in the welding, pipefitting, machining, instrumentation and electrical, building construction, and maritime trades.
For information, call 409-916-00025 or visit www.tcisd.org.
— Angela Wilson
