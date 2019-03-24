Galveston Police are investigating what spokesman Sergeant Xavier Hancock, referred to as “a suspicious death” early Sunday morning in the city.
A 911 call received at about 6 a.m. reported a disturbance in the 2400 block of 51st Street. Police responded and found, upon arrival, a 30-year-old male, stabbed and unresponsive.
Police have identified the man as Joshua Curry.
Galveston Emergency Services arrived on the scene, assessed Curry’s condition and pronounced him dead shortly after, according to a police statement. Police have released no other information about Curry beyond his age and name.
Detectives with the Galveston Police Department’s major crimes division and investigators from the crime scene unit went to the residence to interview all possible witnesses and processed the scene for forensic evidence, according to the statement.
Investigators have identified another subject involved in what they are describing as “an altercation” and believe no other suspects remain at large, said Capt. Joshua Schirard, Galveston Police Operations Bureau Commander.
No one had been charged as of 5 p.m. Sunday, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information on Curry or the events of Sunday morning is asked to contact detectives at 409-765-3770 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.
