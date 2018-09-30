A Dickinson-based doctor could appear before federal court jury in December over his use of a controversial treatment on many of his patients, according to the man’s attorney.
Federal prosecutors have indicted Gary Spangler, of Texas City, on one count of health care fraud and several counts of wire fraud and money laundering, alleging he tried to defraud Medicare by billing for unnecessary chelation therapy, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Spangler owns and operates several health care businesses, including Spangler Medical Enterprises PA, which operates as Bay Area House Calls in Dickinson, Dodge said.
But Spangler’s attorney argues this isn’t the typical health care fraud case.
“This is a battle of experts, quite frankly,” said Wendell Odom, a Houston-based attorney representing Spangler.
Chelation therapy has been used for many years as a treatment for mercury and lead poisoning.
In chelation therapy, medical professionals deliver a dose of a medication called ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid into a patient’s bloodstream through an intravenous line, according to the Mayo Clinic, an academic medical center based in Rochester, Minnesota.
This medication seeks out and binds to minerals in the bloodstream. Once the medication binds to the minerals, it creates a compound that leaves the body in your urine, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The Federal Drug Administration has long approved chelation as a treatment for removing heavy metals from blood, but in recent years, some doctors have asserted the therapy might be useful in preventing cardiovascular disease.
“The case basically boils down to the government having a position about chelation therapy being inappropriate in some instances,” Odom said. “Ours is that it’s not only appropriate, but proper.”
Spangler is accused of asking his staff to order blood tests and administer chelation therapy to patients who didn’t have toxic levels of lead in order to bill Medicare and Medicaid for the services, according to a March indictment filed against him.
Spangler billed Medicare more than $69 million for unnecessary chelation therapy between 2011 and 2017 and received more than $13.2 million from Medicare and $112,000 from Medicaid based on the false claims, Dodge said.
“In addition, it is alleged that Dr. Spangler billed Medicare for services when he was out of the area and for services in excess of 24 hours in a single day,” Dodge said.
Spangler is out on bond and still practicing medicine while he awaits trial, Odom said.
“In most cases, doctors are prohibited from practicing medicine until this is resolved,” Odom said. “But here, he’s still fully able to practice, he’d just agreed that until this is resolved, he won’t engage in chelation therapy.”
The trial is tentatively set for Dec. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston.
