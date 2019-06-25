The City of La Marque on Tuesday announced the hiring of a new fire chief.
Todd Weidman, the new chief, previously served as assistant fire chief at the Webster department.
Weidman takes the reins after the resignation of Chief Gerald Grimm in April. Grimm indicated at the time he was resigning because of his age — he was 74 — though he had been involved in a dispute over the firing of his second-in-command, Capt. William Reed, before his resignation.
Michael Carlson, a captain who has served in the La Marque Fire Department since 2014, currently serves as interim chief.
Weidman will become chief at a time of expansion for the department that in 2018 opened a new $5.25 million station and administration building on La Marque’s west side. The project was the first new public building built entirely from the ground up since La Marque’s incorporation in 1953, Mayor Bobby Hocking told The Daily News at the time.
An informal meet and greet was held with Weidman at the Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road, on Tuesday afternoon.
Weidman’s first day on the job will be July 10, said Colleen Merritt, La Marque’s public relations specialist.
