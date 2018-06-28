An item on the Galveston City Council’s agenda about one member’s eligibility to serve wasn’t exactly what it seemed.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the council briefly considered an item about releasing a memo “regarding the ineligibility of John Paul Listowski.”
Listowski is the council’s newest member, elected in a June 16 runoff and sworn in Wednesday.
The memo concerned a complaint to council members by Kris Benson, a former city planning commissioner. Benson accused Listowski of not living in the district he was elected to serve. Benson based his claims on utility bills he obtained through a public records request showing a company Listowski owned paid for utilities at an address outside of District 5. He asserted Listowski had not resided in District 5 for the one year required to be eligible to represent the district.
The council didn’t decide to investigate Listowski’s residency, or declare he was eligible to hold the office. Instead, a split council voted to keep the memo City Attorney Don Glywasky wrote last week confidential. Council members Jackie Cole, David Collins and Craig Brown voted for the release. Amy Bly and Jason Hardcastle voted against it. Listowski abstained, and Mayor Jim Yarbrough had left the room before the vote. A motion needs at least four votes to pass.
On its face, the vote seemed a strike against council transparency. But both Cole, who put the item on the agenda, and Listowski, said there was nothing to hide, and the memo did not raise any questions about Listowski’s right to serve.
“It didn’t have that much to do with John Paul Listowski as it did with what things that came out to the attorney’s office are confidential,” Cole said. “I thought that it should be available to the public to read.”
The request was more about understanding the rules of communication between council members and Glyswasky, and the determining whether she had the right to share items he sent her with members of the public, she said. She did not think that Listowski’s eligibility needed to be challenged.
On Wednesday afternoon, Glywasky said any email he sends to a council member is privileged because council members are his clients. For a member to release an email publicly, there must to be a majority vote, or an order from the Texas Attorney General’s office.
Listowksi said Cole had explained her motivations to him, and he didn’t feel slighted. He abstained because he felt he had a conflict of interest in voting, but said the failed vote might do more to increase innuendo about his eligibility than to dispel it.
He dismissed Benson’s claims, and said he had lived in District 5 for most of his 42 years on the island and had never voted anywhere other than District 5.
“There was one person that wrote a letter to Don trying to challenge my eligibility,” Listowski said. “Don replied to him that I meet all the requirements within the charter. My residency has always been in District 5.”
It wasn’t the first time questions had arisen about council members’ and council candidates’ residencies. Former District 1 Councilman Tarris Woods was hounded for years by ethics complaints about his residency status, and Yarbrough was attacked during 2014 elections for having a house outside of town.
Neither of the accusations had any effect on their council membership.
People trying to mount a residency challenge usually end up frustrated. When people apply for a place on a ballot, the city secretary’s office reviews documentation provided by the potential candidate to ensure the address qualifies for the position. The city secretary can review eligibility if alternative documentation is presented to the office, but it doesn’t investigate a candidate’s residency.
That’s a feature of Texas election law, not a local bug. Texas’ standards for proving residency are low, and challenges often fail because of loose definitions of residency.
Claims based on public documents are not a silver bullet, according to a guide produced by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. The guide says no single public record can conclusively establish a person’s residency.
“Only a court of law may make a ruling on a person’s residency,” the guide says.
NOTEBOOK
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber was among 301 House members voting against an immigration bill backed by Republican leaders and President Donald Trump. Weber, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, voted in favor of a more hardline immigration bill last week. The vote on that was closer, but it still failed to pass. ... Trump said Wednesday his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy would be from a list of people he released in November. That list includes one Texas judge, the Twitter-famous Fifth Court of Appeals Judge Don Willett. ... Nearly half of registered voters in Texas have an unfavorable opinion of the NFL, according to a new poll from the Texas Tribune. The survey found that 47 percent of voters, and 55 percent of white voters, had an unfavorable opinion of the football league. The site points to peoples’ concerns about player protests and concussions as the reason for the apparent dislike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.