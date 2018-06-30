LEAGUE CITY
After several high-profile tree-related incidents, a community long known for its historic oak trees is reconsidering city ordinances to protect them.
But several councilmen are questioning the proposals in light of recent Texas legislation and say the ordinances must undergo more consideration before they can be approved.
“Several lawyers have said that the talk is that recent legislation might make most tree ordinances illegal,” Councilman Nick Long said. “What are the chances these go nowhere?”
The proposals include changes to several different areas of city ordinances on trees, including increasing the size requirement that defines a significant tree from 36 inches to 38 inches in circumference while also increasing the fines for those who violate the ordinances, among others.
“We’ve got to get the tree ordinances cleaned up,” Councilman Greg Gripon said. “It’s written in different places. Part of it’s in zoning, part of it’s in construction, as far what you can and cannot do. But there’s conflicting information.”
But League City officials are examining tree ordinances shortly after Texas legislators in 2017 passed House Bill 7, which is aimed at limiting municipal regulations of the removal of trees.
The bill allows people who remove trees on their property to apply for tree planting credits to offset fees and doesn’t allow municipalities to charge for removing trees less than 10 inches in circumference.
The new legislation, in combination with questions about confused homeowners, vexed councilmen during a recent presentation on the proposed local ordinances.
“It is difficult to understand and work with all the requirements and avenues,” Councilman Larry Millican said. “You almost have to be an attorney to understand it. Who will be the tree police?”
The ordinances would change requirements for what types and sizes of trees homeowners can plant, but many residents don’t necessarily know all the rules, Millican said.
“But if you don’t pass the ordinances, you also set yourself up for failure,” Gripon said.
The trees that are more than 100 years old or large must be saved, said Vaness Hamilton, a League City resident and president of the Parks Board, in public comments before the presentation.
Residents of the city have been calling for tree ordinance changes ever since efforts to save a historic oak tree at League City Elementary School fell short of raising enough money to move a tree from a construction zone.
League City, with a population near 105,000, has a history of protecting trees from development. In 2012, the city paid $197,500 to move a Compton oak tree so it wouldn’t be cut down for the widening of Louisiana Avenue.
While that tree was on public land, the city has had a preservation ordinance to save trees on private land since 2007. It requires property owners to either try to avoid cutting down 15 species of protected trees or to replace trees they insist on removing with either new plantings or a donation to the city’s tree fund.
The city has saved trees because of the ordinance, Heather McKnight, the city’s arborist, said in July 2017.
The city’s oak trees, and efforts to increase the number of trees, are rooted in League City’s earliest history.
In 1872, George Washington Butler bought 30 acres in what is now League City, including the land where League City Elementary School is, descendant Anita Butler said.
The new ordinances will next go before the planning and zoning committee for potential alterations before returning to the city council for more evaluation, Planning Director David Hoover said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.