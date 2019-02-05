AUSTIN
Citing the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday declared improving school safety in Texas an emergency priority for lawmakers.
The declaration means lawmakers can more easily pass legislation related to school safety, although which proposals will gain traction with lawmakers is unclear.
Abbott made the declaration during his State of the State address Tuesday in Austin. It was one of six items Abbott listed as emergency priorities for the session, which began in January.
"After the horrific shooting at Santa Fe High School, I held roundtables with parents, students, educators, law enforcement and mental health experts," Abbott said. "We developed innovative solutions to better protect our children and teachers.
"It’s time to turn ideas into action. We must do all we can to make our schools safer."
The Texas Constitution generally bars legislators from passing new laws during the first 60 days of the legislative session.
That rule is suspended for items a governor has declared an emergency priority, however, and lawmakers can begin work on emergency bills before thousands other pieces of legislation.
Abbott's hourlong speech offered few details about what he wanted to see improved about Texas school safety. Immediately after declaring that a priority, he also said improving mental health programs in schools is an emergency priority.
The May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School left 10 people dead and 14 others injured.
In the week after the shooting, Abbott convened three panels to discuss possible improvements to school safety.
Those meeting resulted in Abbott releasing a 40-page school safety plan that called for more police officers in Texas schools, more emergency training for students and teachers and the upgrades to school security infrastructure.
Abbott also briefly signaled support for a red flag law that would allow law enforcement to preemptively take guns from potentially dangerous people, barring a mental health assessment. That suggestion was decried by gun rights group, as well as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and has not been a major focus of subsequent school safety discussions.
Locally, school officials have said they hope the legislature finds ways to provide more funding to allow schools to maintain security improvements implemented in the aftermath of the Santa Fe shooting.
Santa Fe Independent School District approved more than $2 million of its own funds in making improvements to its schools after the shooting. Schools officials have said that level of spending on safety is not sustainable.
In a budget proposal released in conjunction with his speech, Abbott did call for more spending.
"The state must provide the necessary funding to employ school-hardening tools and strategies," he said. "School districts should have the flexibility to determine how to use these funds in a manner that works best for them to keep their children safe on school campuses."
On Tuesday evening, state Sen. Larry Taylor, whose district includes Santa Fe, said he plans to file bill based on recommendations from Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools and School Security. Those recommendations were released last August.
Neither Abbott's nor the committee's recommendations includes exact figures about how much should be set aside for school safety.
Still, in a statement, the Santa Fe Independent School District said it was happy Abbott named school safety one of his priorities.
"Santa Fe ISD is encouraged by the increased focus being placed on school funding and safety during this legislative session," said district spokeswoman Patti Hanssard. "We are a strong proponent for every school to receive adequate funding for mental health resources and safety measures."
Abbott's other emergency items included improving the state's disaster response system, reforming the school finance system, giving raises to teachers and reining in property taxes.
The legislative session ends on May 27.
