GALVESTON
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of his mother.
GALVESTON
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of his mother.
Gregory Paul Hartnett Jr., 33, of Galveston, pleaded guilty Friday in the 10th District Court to murdering his mother.
Galveston Police were called to a home June 28, 2021 after a resident reported that his wife had been assaulted. Officers found Desiree Reyna Hartnett, 61, dead at the scene.
An autopsy showed she had been stabbed nearly 40 times, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Officers identified Paul Hartnett Jr. as the assailant. He had fled the scene, but was apprehended shortly after. Officers learned through their investigation that Hartnett’s 11-year-old son witnessed his father stabbing his grandmother. Officers found two kitchen knives and a machete in the bedroom where the stabbing occurred, the district attorney’s office reported.
Evidence against Hartnett included that he was wearing clothes soaked in his mother’s blood at the time of his arrest, admitting the murder to a deputy in jail and surveillance video showing him walking around in the bloody clothes, according to the district attorney’s office.
Because of the plea, Hartnett’s son will not be required to testify in the case.
Hartnett is eligible for parole after serving half of his 45-year sentence. He has about 18 months of credit for time served awaiting trial, so he'll be eligible for parole in about 21 years.
Judge Kerry Neves presided over the case, with Chief Assistant District Attorney Shannon Donnelly and Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Saunders representing the state. Hartnett was represented by Greg Russell.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.