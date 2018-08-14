An advocacy group for people with disabilities has filed a complaint with the Texas Education Agency about Clear Creek Independent School District and its use of a Harris County alternative school, asserting district leaders don’t listen to parents and are illegally restraining students.
Shiloh Carter, an attorney for Disability Rights Texas, filed a complaint Aug. 7 with the Texas Education Agency on behalf of Kim Stripling and her 5-year-old son, asking agency officials to look into whether Clear Creek officials violated the Individuals with Disabilities Act and the Texas Education Code.
Clear Creek officials declined to comment about the specific complaint because it’s an active case, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
“We work closely with parents and the Texas Education Agency to resolve concerns as quickly as possible when a formal complaint is filed,” Polsen said. “We are committed to meeting the needs of each student and working with parents as partners in the education of their children.”
During the 2017-2018 school year, Stripling’s son suffered repeated injuries from being restrained and blocked from leaving a room at a district facility, according to the complaint.
District officials in April decided to send him to an alternative school run by the Harris County Department of Education called the Academic and Behavior School East, according to the complaint.
The Striplings visited the campus, didn’t like it, and instead asked for their son to be sent to an agency-approved non-public school, but district officials refused, the complaint asserts.
Carter’s filing is the latest move in an ongoing dispute between some special education advocates and district officials over the practice of sending students to the alternative school.
Clear Creek ISD is one of several districts in Galveston County, including Dickinson, Texas City and Galveston, among others, to purchase student slots for special education students with severe disabilities at an alternative school run by the Harris County Department of Education called the Academic and Behavior School East, 7703 S. Loop E.
The department operates two similar schools, east and west.
Local education officials argue the schools have excellent programs and the only students that attend are those who exhibit dangerous behaviors. But some parents, including the Striplings, said they’re concerned about the outside appearance and apparent lack of state accountability.
Disability Rights Texas’ complaint doesn’t stop there, however.
“Further, CCISD staff frequently inflicted injuries on 5-year-old ES through illegal, abusive restraints and aggressive physical force,” according to the complaint.
District officials also kept the student secluded and didn’t let him attend a class field trip, the complaint asserts.
Texas Education Agency officials responded to the complaint Aug. 8 and said they would investigate the allegations, according to a letter provided to The Daily News.
Both parties have until Aug. 23 to submit information to the agency. The Texas Education Agency has 60 calendar days after the complaint was submitted to issue a decision unless both parties agree to an extension, the letter said.
Agency officials must make a decision by Oct. 6, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.