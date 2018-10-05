LEAGUE CITY
Michael Swope and his family were barbecuing at their home one day when they heard a loud pop, he said.
They ran to the front of the house where they found that a bullet had come through the front door and ricocheted off of a wall, he said.
Their daughter had been sitting at the kitchen table at the time and, had the bullet taken a slightly different trajectory, it would have hit her, Swope said.
“My wife and I still have PTSD from it,” he said. “We make sure to keep our kids away from the line of the door and not let them out to play before 7 p.m.”
The Swope family moved into the Hidden Lakes neighborhood shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit in August last year. The neighborhood is slightly less than 1,000 yards from the Clear Creek Gun Range and several other residents have reported similar instances, Swope said.
“Residents are terrified,” said Chris Nelson, who closed on a house in the neighborhood in August with his wife, Karen. “My neighbor for a long time wouldn’t let anyone go outside while it was open. It’s an uneasy feeling. And none of this was disclosed before we purchased the house.”
The owner of the gun range said he wasn’t aware of any problems with bullets landing in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood.
“I don’t know how the bullet holes got there, but it’s hard to believe they’re from my range,” said Ernie Randall, who has owned the range north of FM 646 since 1976. “But I might add it’s not unusual for people across the highway to come out and set up targets of their own. I can’t control that because it’s not on my property.”
Even if they could prove where the bullets came from, residents are in a tricky spot because Texas law offers much protection to gun ranges, city officials said.
After the Nelsons moved into Hidden Lakes, they collected incident reports and met with city staff members about what they can do to limit the danger, they said.
“We spoke with a couple who reported damage to their house,” said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the police department. “They also reported that it is a regular occurrence in their neighborhood. We could not confirm this by reports filed.”
But, more than that, there’s little city officials can do at this point, Police Chief Gary Ratliff said.
“That gun range has been in existence for over 40 years and they were here before any of the other stuff was built around it,” he said. “They have some protection afforded through the state because of that.”
City officials started looking into what they might do after they received complaints from several residents starting about a year ago, Ratliff said.
Chapter 229 of the Texas Local Government Code includes a section that prevents municipalities from adopting regulations related to discharging firearms at a sports shooting range, City Attorney Nghiem Doan said.
The city has explored shutting the range down before, to little avail.
Randall in 2010 requested and received a rezoning classification from single-family residential to general commercial to prevent the city from again attempting to shut down the business.
The gun range was zoned as office commercial when the city adopted zoning in 1999. It was zoned for single-family homes in 2005.
Neither of those classifications allowed for a gun range, but because the business existed before zoning, it was grandfathered in.
“It is a little scary how much protection sport shooting ranges have,” Doan said.
There doesn’t seem to be any reason the range could be held criminally liable if it's following the rules, said Kevin Petroff, the county’s first assistant district attorney.
Michael Swope, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said he’s the furthest thing from anti-Second Amendment imaginable, but he wants the range to make more safety upgrades.
Despite Randall's assertion, Swope said a man who identified himself as an employee of the range paid to replace his gunshot front door.
And the range has made several changes to reduce possible danger, but still could use work, residents said.
“Physically, it’s very difficult to shoot over the berms,” Assistant City Manager Michael Kramm said. “When I was police chief, the range volunteered to have a representative of the NRA do a safety inspection and they exceeded the standard then. Since then, I know they’ve made several upgrades to safety.”
