The 10th annual SeniorShare "Holiday Gala" event is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. However, the event's sponsor, Kevin Yackly, is seeking donations to help with door prizes for the more than 700 seniors who will be in attendance.
"We're still in desperate need of volunteers, televisions, computers and gift cards," Yackly said. "Each year, this event gets bigger, and we can't do it without the help of the community, as well as local businesses who donate generously."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.