GALVESTON
City officials plan to cut general fund spending by about 2 percent after a lawsuit put Galveston on the hook for $15.7 million it must pay to a disaster recovery contractor, city officials said.
A district court judge last month passed down the payment amount, putting a price tag on the lawsuit company CDM Smith filed after the city fired it in 2011 amid complaints about its performance on a post-2008 Hurricane Ike housing recovery program.
The Massachusetts-based company, previously known as Camp Dresser & McKee, originally sought as much as $30 million it said the city owed on work completed before it was fired.
“While the city had been financially planning for the potential liability and impact of this lawsuit, the initial judgment is a large sum of money for the city,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The $15.7 million is 10.2 percent of the city’s $153.7 million operating budget for fiscal year 2018-2019, according to city budget documents.
The city’s $86.5 million capital budget won’t be touched by the budget cuts, Barnett said.
After the city lost the lawsuit in September, city department heads submitted revised budgets showing how the departments plans to cut spending, Barnett said.
The city also is appealing the amount it must pay, she said.
“The reductions are for this fiscal year, but may be extended or become permanent depending on how the city ultimately settles this dispute,” Barnett said.
The 2 percent reduction shouldn’t result in reductions of services or delays in capital projects at this time, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“I’m cautiously optimistic we will not have to reduce any staff,” Maxwell said. “We may freeze some positions. We ultimately, depending on what we ultimately work out, will have to issue some debt, very short term.”
Recovering from the effects of the lawsuit will take more than a year, he said.
“I don’t see that we’re going to need to curtail any services at this point,” District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
The city will have to wait for its appeal to play out before knowing the extent of of the damages it must pay to CDM Smith, he said.
Joint discussions with CDM Smith are continuing this month, Maxwell said.
“CDM said we can work with you on this if we can get you to agree on this,” Maxwell said. “We’re just trying to work through all the traps.”
The city council is looking to the guidance of staff for areas to cut back on, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“That’s a lot of money,” Cole said. “It can potentially create a situation where we have to wipe out a lot of reserves and tighten the belt.”
The city has been planning in case it did lose the lawsuit, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“Of course, if we have debt, we’ve got to pay it back and we’ve identified some internal sources that we think we can cut back,” Yarbrough said.
The Galveston City Council likely will discuss payment methods during its regular meeting Thursday, he said.
