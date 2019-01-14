GALVESTON
Ridership for the Island Transit bus service has dropped by more than half since 2005, but the number of people using demand-response services has steadily increased in the past few years, according to city data.
People using Island Transit services declined from almost 1 million riders in 2005 to less than 430,000 last year, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
There were about 440,000 riders in 2017, Barnett said.
The problem with the fixed-route service is that the buses stop running at 7:30 p.m., bus rider Jimmy Sam said. He has relatives who work late and have to pay for a cab or walk, he said.
“You’ve got no way home,” Sam said.
Island Transit discontinued its night services last year, citing high costs.
The service took a hit after Hurricane Ike struck in 2008, and since then, the city has been making efforts to increase efficiency, cutting expensive programs such as the night service and the University of Texas Medical Branch shuttle, Barnett said.
All of those factors have contributed to declining ridership, she said.
“No one can really say definitely what the reason is, but I think generally, the demand for public transit is often based by income,” Barnett said.
Average household income in Galveston was $29,000 in the 2010 U.S. Census, but is now closer to $40,000, Assistant City Manager Rick Beverlin said.
Island Transit buses charge $1 each way for adults.
Ridership on public transit can vary with the economy, said Ted Ross, operations manager of Brazoria and Galveston counties for Connect Transit.
The program provides public transit services through the Gulf Coast Center agency.
“When people are paying less than $2 a gallon, people will take their own car,” Ross said. “The economy is a lot better right now. I think it’s always going to be up and down.”
People aren’t using Island Transit because it isn’t convenient, resident Raymond Cottrell said.
He takes buses back from his doctor’s appointments at the University of Texas Medical Branch, but he always takes a taxi to the appointments, he said.
“I use it when I can, when I can figure out how it runs,” Cottrell, 66, said. “But if I want to get there on time, I’ve got to pay $15 to a cab.”
Cottrell no longer drives, he said.
That’s a problem new Galveston resident Julia Garcia has experienced as well, she said.
She doesn’t want her family to have to drive her around, but she has to plan far in advance when she rides the bus, she said.
“On the bus, you need to be ahead two hours because you don’t know,” Garcia said.
The service is an expensive one to maintain, Beverlin said.
For 2019, Island Transit operates under a $3.3 million budget, with $660,000 coming from the general fund, Beverlin said.
But the 2019 adopted budget only plans for $245,000 in fare revenues, with the largest share of the program’s income, about $2.4 million, coming from grants, according to city budget documents.
Cottrell would be willing to pay a little more for his fare if it meant the bus would run efficiently, he said.
“If you could plan on it and knew exactly where it was going to stop, then people would use it,” Cottrell said. “You can’t make a doctor’s appointment that’s dependent on the bus. You can’t have a job that’s dependent on the bus.”
