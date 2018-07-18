Almost a year after Hurricane Harvey stalled over the Texas coast, Cheryl Little wants to know why it’s taking so long for the Wayne Johnson Community Center at Carbide Park to reopen.
And she’s not alone.
“The paperwork is started, and the ball is moving, but it’s not as far along as we would all like it,” said Bo Hahn, assistant director of Galveston County Parks & Cultural Services. “We’re all in the same boat and frustrated.”
The county parks department, also previously at Carbide Park along with the community center, has temporarily moved, Hahn said.
But while all are united in wishing the center would reopen, there is no firm timeline for when that might happen, officials said.
“We’re hoping by Christmas, but we still need to do demolition and reconstruction,” Hahn said. “There’s no definitive answer on a timeline right now.”
Little is a member of Fun and Games, a group of seniors that meets twice a week to play cards and other games, she said.
The group of about 25 people, which has met for 12 years, used to meet at the Carbide Park community center, 4102 Main St. in La Marque, said Betty Shore, another member of the group.
But Hurricane Harvey, which struck the region in late August, flooded the building, and the group has met at First United Methodist Church in Hitchcock since Oct. 4, said Shirley Fleming, another member of the group.
“It was a major loss for a lot of seniors,” Fleming said.
The church has been kind to let the group meet, but the fellowship hall lacks some of the amenities of the park and can’t serve as a long-term solution, Little said.
“It’s ridiculous to keep seniors away for two years,” Little said. “Some of us are in our mid-80s.”
A sign now hangs in front of the center advising visitors the center is temporarily closed because of Harvey damage.
Parts of the building need to be replaced because of water damage and there are mold issues, Hahn said.
“It’s not a very quick process, but it should be done by now,” Commissioner Joe Giusti said. “We are waiting on bids to come in, but it seems to be a very, very, slow process. Exactly why, I don’t know.”
The project has stalled somewhat because of issues with Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement, said several officials, including Commissioner Ken Clark and Hahn.
But the county’s purchasing department also has been slow to move on the project, County Judge Mark Henry said.
“We haven’t even started repairs yet,” Henry said. “It’s not a huge dollar amount, but I believe they’re waiting on purchasing.”
Officials with the federal agency Wednesday confirmed they were working on the project at Carbide Park but didn’t know what the details were.
