GALVESTON
The second phase of a project to replace brick pavers on The Strand will begin Monday, shifting street closures to allow only traffic heading east, a city spokeswoman said.
Work is ahead of schedule on the brick paver project, which began earlier this month and aims to rehabilitate brick pavers at the crosswalks from 21st to 24th streets, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The first phase of the project, involved closing the south sides of the intersections between 21st and 24th, she said. In the next phase, crews will close the north sides of the streets, she said.
If it isn't completed before Mardi Gras at the end of February, the contractor will stop work during the festival, Barnett said.
"We initially thought the first phase would take until Mardi Gras and the second phase from Mardi Gras until May," Barnett said. "But the contractors have already completed the first phase."
The $400,000 project is paid for through a 2017 bond approved by voters, she said.
No businesses will be closed because of the construction, but drivers should use Harborside Drive or Mechanic Street as a detour, Barnett said.
