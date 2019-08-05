GALVESTON
The city, unable to find consensus among elected officials, probably won’t call a charter amendment referendum for November that had the potential to greatly change the financial relationship between the Port of Galveston and the city.
The city council last month discussed asking voters to decide on an amendment that would raise the Port of Galveston’s payments to the city.
The charter amendment would have required the port to annually pay the city 2 percent of its budget operating income, or $400,000, whichever was greater.
The port budgeted $47.8 million in operating income for 2019, 2 percent of which is $956,000, according to port budget documents.
The charter now requires the port to pay $160,000 to the city.
But with the Aug. 19 deadline to call a November referendum looming, the city doesn’t have an agenda item on its special-called Aug. 8 meeting to discuss calling it.
When the city council discussed the proposal at its July meeting, members still had a lot of questions, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“To be honest, I didn’t see a lot of consensus,” Yarbrough said.
Pushing back the election is a good idea, wharves board Chairman Ted O’Rourke said.
“It will give everybody a chance to take a look at it,” O’Rourke said. “I think it’s good for everybody to take a step back.”
Yarbrough still argues the port should pay the city more money, he said.
“I think the citizens of Galveston need to get a bigger return than $160,000,” Yarbrough said.
If a topic isn’t on a city council agenda item, the council members can’t discuss it. At this point, calling an election by the Aug. 19 deadline would require calling another special city council meeting.
That could be done, but it probably won’t be, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“It is highly unlikely that we have any charter amendments on the ballot this November,” Collins said.
There were other charter amendments proposed for this election, including one that raised the city manager’s procurement authority from $15,000 to the $50,000 state limit.
But a charter election can only be called every two years.
“We want to be cautious,” Collins said.
The city was also proposing a vote on extending the Galveston Industrial Development Corp., an entity that oversees the allocation sales tax revenue for various projects, for another 20 years, to 2049.
Voting on this issue will likely get pushed back with the charter amendments, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, who also sits on the wharves board, said.
Brown would like more information on the port’s master plan, which is yet to be finalized, before he makes a decision, he said.
“We need to have more dialogue,” Brown said.
Putting the charter election on the May election could politicize the issue with upcoming elections for mayor and city council seats, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
“I don’t necessarily like having charter amendments on our May election just because it sometimes clouds the waters for the candidates running in that May election, but I would rather not rush it,” Listowski said.
District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle agreed.
“I just don’t think the timing is right,” Hardcastle said.
It also saves the city money to hold one election in May, instead of a second election in November, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
