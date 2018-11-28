Tickets for the annual SeniorShare Holiday Gala, which is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City, will be available at 1 p.m. Sunday at Grand Prize BBQ at 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City.
Tickets are required for entry. First come, first served. Only one ticket per person will be provided while supplies last.
Organizers also are in need of volunteers, and are accepting donations of gift cards, gifts for seniors, and small appliances.
If you'd like to help or get more information, visit www.grandprizebarbeque.com or call 409-948-6501.
— Angela Wilson
